Colstrip sale hits snag in Washington state

But Washington and Oregon legislators responding to climate change concerns have set deadlines for utilities to abandon coal. The last year Colstrip power can be sold in Washington is 2025. In Oregon, Colstrip owner PacifiCorp must drop “coal by wire” in 2030. Portland General Electric, another Colstrip owner, must be out Colstrip power by 2035 and is closing an Oregon coal-fired power plant this fall.

However, Colstrip owners in Washington and Oregon are accelerating exit plans to no later than 2025. In January Puget and Talen Energy closed Colstrip Units 1 and 2, which they owned equally. The units, previously scheduled to operate through 2022, were no longer economical, the owners said.

NorthWestern was poised to buy all of Puget’s Unit 4 share for an aggregate price of $1, with Montana consumer’s full costs of expanded ownership to be revealed later. But Talen Energy then spoke for half of what NorthWestern planned to buy. The two would now split Puget’s 185 megawatts of Unit 4 capacity, as well as the perks of selling half the generated power back to Puget through 2025.

Baked into Puget’s plans was declaring an $85 million loss on the value of the sale, according to UTC staff. Customers would be required to make up the difference between the $1 sale and the $85 million value of the 25% CU4 share.