Colstrip sale hits snag in Washington

“The sale of PSE’s share of Colstrip Unit 4 would foreclose the opportunity for PSE to effectuate early retirement of Colstrip Unit 4,” wrote Public Counsel Paul Chernick, of the Washington State office of Attorney General. “Lastly, the proposed vote sharing agreement does not offer any greater certainty that PSE would be able to effectuate early retirement of Unit 3.”

Earlier, Puget had testified that its sales agreement would prevent NorthWestern Energy from stopping the closure of Unit 3. It considers NorthWestern the most likely Colstrip owner to object to shutting Unit 3 down.

NorthWestern Energy has a 30% share of Unit 4, which was bought for $187 million in 2007 and worked into Montana customer rates at $403 million the following year, with approval by Montana’s Public Service Commission. The utility had anticipated Colstrip operating at least through 2042, a date that other Colstrip owners plans once aligned with.

But Washington and Oregon legislators responding to climate change concerns have set deadlines for utilities to abandon coal. The last year Colstrip power can be sold in Washington is 2025. In Oregon, Colstrip owner PacifiCorp must drop “coal by wire” in 2030. Portland General Electric, another Colstrip owner, must be out Colstrip power by 2035 and is closing an Oregon coal-fired power plant this fall.