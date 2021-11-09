Commission settles on Montana Congressional district map on 3-2 vote

“In making my decision, I looked at what I thought was fair for all Montana. I had two maps that the information provided to me indicated that for the congressional seat, which is the seat this map is addressing, that the election results for the last five elections were the same,” Smith said.

“So, I take that information, and I'm saying these maps are not going to make a difference in the election results. That's as competitive as I can get it under the maps that I'm given," she added. "So, I view this as competitive. I too, want extraordinary candidates. That's how you get good government is you have extraordinary people out there that can advocate. I think both sides are capable of putting forth extraordinary candidates. This is not a statewide race this is a congressional district and that's what I'm basing my decision on when I voted for map 12 in looking at that information.”

Republican Commissioner Jeff Essmann said the Western district will be competitive.