Congressional maps down to four with deadline looming

Just two weeks ago, the goal was that by Nov. 4, Montana would be down to just one map portraying two congressional districts, with a little time remaining to adjust the line.
As it turns out, there are four maps still in play with a Nov. 14 deadline looming to finalize the two new districts.
It's been 40 years since Montana did well enough in the U.S. Census to to justify giving the state two seats in the U.S. House. This is the first time in history a state demoted to an at-large status, as Montana was in 1991, grew enough to get a second House District.
"So, how many of you wish now we didn't get at second seat?" asked Chairwoman Maylinn Smith during last Saturday's meeting of the Districting and Apportionment Commission.
A mediator by profession, Smith has been determined to get the two Democrats and two Republicans on the commission to agree on a map. If they don't agree, Smith will have to be the tiebreaker in a likely 3-2 deciding vote.
The maps proposed by both Democrats and Republicans have started to look much more similar than they were a month ago. The public has time to comment on the proposals, including during the Nov. 4 meeting at the state Capitol, though Smith has indicated the best way to comment is in writing either online or by mail ahead of the meeting.
The biggest differences between the maps drawn by the Republicans and Democrats is the handling of four Montana counties: Flathead, Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, and Park.
Gallatin and Flathead counties are very important politically. Gallatin is the state's fastest growing county, with a population that has more than doubled in the last 30 years. County seat Bozeman is a must win for Democrats in statewide races. Democrats want at least Bozeman in the West.
Flathead has the second most Republican voters in the state. It is the fourth most populous county in Montana but punches above its weight for the GOP. Republicans want Flathead in the West.
Lewis and Clark County is also a must-win for Democrats, but it’s on the line of where partisan commissioners divide West from East. Republicans like Lewis and Clark in the East. Democrats would like all of Lewis and Clark in the West but propose at least putting Helena in the West if the remainder of the county must go to the Eastern District.
Park County is another must-win county for Democratic candidates running statewide. Democrats want the county in the West. Republicans have been insistent Park County belongs in the Eastern District.
There has been a push to included at least two American Indian reservations in the West. The Democrats and Republicans have both proposed including the Blackfeet and Flathead reservations in the Western District.
Congressional Proposal 10: The Republican-submitted map includes all of Flathead County in the Western District. Republicans exclude portions of Gallatin County from the Western District, while also excluding Lewis and Clark County. They also include the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in the West. Congressional Proposal 10 creates a Western district in which Republican presidential candidates did 7.8 percentage points better than they did in the nation as a whole in the past two presidential elections. In the Eastern District, Republican presidential candidates performed 15.7 percentage points better than in the nation.
Congressional Proposal 11: Democrats kept Gallatin County completely intact in Congressional Proposal 11. Park County is in the West as well as Lewis and Clark County. Sure to raise Republican concerns, this map divides Flathead County, putting Whitefish in the West, while Kalispell and the bulk of Flathead go the east. The proposal also puts the Blackfeet Reservation in the Eastern District. Congressional Proposal 11 creates a Western district in which Republican presidential candidates did 4.75 percentage points better than they did in the nation as a whole in the past two presidential elections. The Eastern district gave Republican presidential candidates an 18.6 percentage point advantage.
Congressional Proposal 12: Republicans on the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission proposed sending some of Pondera County to a Western District for U.S. House in this map. Pondera is the only county divided by Congressional Proposal 12. The split mostly accommodates the Blackfeet Reservation, which is in the West with the Flathead Reservation. Flathead County is also entirely in the West. All of Gallatin County is in the West. Lewis and Clark County is entirely in the Eastern District, so is Park County. There is a one-person difference between the population of the Western and Eastern districts. This map shades the districts for partisan lean, blue for Democratic, red for Republican. The Republicans argue that their map also produces a Western District that’s competitive. In two of the past five U.S. House races, Democratic candidates carried the West.
Congressional Proposal 13: Democrats on the commission proposed dividing Gallatin and Lewis and Clark counties, with Bozeman and Helena going to the Western District for U.S. House. Congressional Proposal 13 also includes Park County in the West. Flathead County is entirely in the Western District, a priority for Republicans. The Blackfeet Reservation is in the West with the Flathead Reservation. There is a one-person difference between the population of the Western and Eastern Districts. This map shades the districts for partisan lean, blue for Democratic, red for Republican. Voters in the West favored a Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen in 2020 and Republican incumbent AG Tim Fox in 2016. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte narrowly won the district in 2020. But Democrats have also had success. Democrat Steve Bullock won the West in his 2020 Senate challenge, but lost the state by a large margin to incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines. U.S. Sen Jon Tester won the West in 2018 by 14%.
Written public comments may be submitted through the webform at https://mtredistricting.gov/contact/, by email at districting@mt.gov, or by mailing the comments to Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, PO Box 201706, Helena, MT 59620. Comments received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 will be provided to the commissioners prior to the meeting.