Congressional maps down to four with deadline looming

Congressional Proposal 10: The Republican-submitted map includes all of Flathead County in the Western District. Republicans exclude portions of Gallatin County from the Western District, while also excluding Lewis and Clark County. They also include the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in the West. Congressional Proposal 10 creates a Western district in which Republican presidential candidates did 7.8 percentage points better than they did in the nation as a whole in the past two presidential elections. In the Eastern District, Republican presidential candidates performed 15.7 percentage points better than in the nation.

Congressional Proposal 11: Democrats kept Gallatin County completely intact in Congressional Proposal 11. Park County is in the West as well as Lewis and Clark County. Sure to raise Republican concerns, this map divides Flathead County, putting Whitefish in the West, while Kalispell and the bulk of Flathead go the east. The proposal also puts the Blackfeet Reservation in the Eastern District. Congressional Proposal 11 creates a Western district in which Republican presidential candidates did 4.75 percentage points better than they did in the nation as a whole in the past two presidential elections. The Eastern district gave Republican presidential candidates an 18.6 percentage point advantage.