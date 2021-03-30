Consumer risks too high in Colstrip bill, commissioners say

About the only thing agreed upon was that Colstrip’s future, and NorthWestern’s investment in it, is extremely vulnerable. Four of the power plant’s owners with a combined 70% stake in Colstrip face coal-power bans in Washington and Oregon, the first beginning at the end of 2025. NorthWestern, which has a 15% share of the plant as a whole is already on the losing end of the arguments about power plant maintenance and repairs, which by contract are decided by a majority vote.

Enter Fitzpatrick, already the sponsor of two bills allowing the state of Montana to override the private business agreement, which has governed the power plant for four decades, and use the attorney general to force power plant owners to make repairs or face fines of $100,000 a day. The lawmaker’s Senate Bill 379 addresses the next step, that being what NorthWestern requires to pick up more of Colstrip ownership as its business partners exit. Fitzpatrick is the son of NorthWestern Energy’s former director of government affairs, John Fitzpatrick.

