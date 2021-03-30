Consumer risks too high in Colstrip bill, commissioners say

As three generations of utility regulators warned state lawmakers against a bill saddling consumers with a Colstrip Power Plant debt, NorthWestern Energy said the generator would shutter in four years without it.
Senate Bill 379 drew opposition from the Public Service Commissioners dating back to the 1980s, each warning the Senate Energy Committee on Wednesday that the bill was placing onto the customers of NorthWestern Energy all financial risks associated with the troubled coal-fired power plant. The utility commission’s staff had earlier placed the cost burdens to customers in excess of $1 billion for each of the power plant’s two surviving units.
“If you’re trying to shift all the risks to a captive set of customers as a monopoly, that’s more in keeping with Venezuela than free market capitalism in the United States. And if I seem a little bit irritated, it’s because I am at this point,” said James Brown, current Montana Public Service Commission chairman.
The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls, opened the hearing by questioning the professionalism of the PSC staff, who he said had it out for his legislation. Brown had heard enough.
“I’ve been around this institution long enough to know that if the sponsor is going to attack the staff of an agency as part of his advocacy of his legislation, then perhaps the underlying bill is problematic. I take great umbrage and exception to the sponsor’s attack of the PSC’s staff and their professionalism. And I take great umbrage at the assertion that members of the PSC, such as myself, don’t make reasoned informed decisions.”
About the only thing agreed upon was that Colstrip’s future, and NorthWestern’s investment in it, is extremely vulnerable. Four of the power plant’s owners with a combined 70% stake in Colstrip face coal-power bans in Washington and Oregon, the first beginning at the end of 2025. NorthWestern, which has a 15% share of the plant as a whole is already on the losing end of the arguments about power plant maintenance and repairs, which by contract are decided by a majority vote.
Enter Fitzpatrick, already the sponsor of two bills allowing the state of Montana to override the private business agreement, which has governed the power plant for four decades, and use the attorney general to force power plant owners to make repairs or face fines of $100,000 a day. The lawmaker’s Senate Bill 379 addresses the next step, that being what NorthWestern requires to pick up more of Colstrip ownership as its business partners exit. Fitzpatrick is the son of NorthWestern Energy’s former director of government affairs, John Fitzpatrick.
In short, the requirement in SB 379 is that the utility’s customers shoulder the risks. NorthWestern estimates that what customers still owe on its 222-megawatt share of Colstrip Unit 4 is $272.4 million, not including capital expenditures. That debt under SB 379 would be paid off by customers whether or not the power plant shuts down. The bill obliges the utility’s customers to pay for any additional shares of the power plant NorthWestern buys, plus associated repairs and environmental cleanup. And, the bill provides a formula for determining the customer debt for additional shares, rather than basing the debt on what NorthWestern actually pays for its additional ownership.
The PSC staff noted that, using the SB 379 formula, a 25% share of Unit 4 that NorthWestern attempted to buy for a dollar just last year, would cost consumers about $283 million, or $100 a year, per customer, through 2042.
“The PSC staff adamantly hates this bill. I just want to make that clear,” Fitzpatrick told the Senate Energy Committee. “We have eight people down at the PSC staff writing this seven-page memo. So, I don’t know if we’re a little overstaffed.” Fitzpatrick said the PSC analysis, done by economists and attorneys specializing in energy issues, was speculative. He offered his own, more favorable assessment, suggesting Colstrip was a bargain.
When it came to questioning witnesses, committee members zeroed on NorthWestern lobbyist David Hoffman, who told the committee the bill represented the utility’s terms for remaining at the power plant beyond the exit of the other owners. Without the Legislature’s approval of SB 379, the power plant’s end was in view.
“What this does is create an acceptable business plan for us to move forward. And this the only way we would increase our interest at Colstrip,” Hoffman said. “And without an interested, engaged party, coming into Colstrip with increased ownership interest, or a new interest, we’re looking at Washington state statute that says those coast owners can’t take any more coal power into their rate base after 2025. That would probably, most likely, be the end date for Units 3 and 4.”
Repeatedly, witnesses representing Colstrip customers said the cost of SB 379 was too high. Adrianne Cotton, speaking for AARP, said the bill expected her seniors to cover NorthWestern’s bad bets.
Twelve years ago, consumers were put on a 33-year, $407 million payment plan at 8.25% interest for NorthWestern’s current 30% share of Colstrip Unit 4, which at the time the utility expected to run until 2042.
“We prudently believe that utility rates should reflect a prudent use of taxpayer money and should fairly distribute costs and savings among consumers. Senate Bill 379 does the opposite,” Cotton said. “It also sets a terrible precedent for utilities in the future that, come what may, ratepayers are the backup the high-stakes company decisions.”
Former Public Service Commissioner Tom Schneider, a three-term commissioner dating back to the 1980s, said it was time for NorthWestern to move on.
“Anybody that tells you that this 40-year-old plant has real market value providing reasonable rates to consumers for baseload power is really ill-informed,” Schneider said. “I urge the board of directors of NorthWestern and the sponsor to pull this bill.”