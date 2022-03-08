Court sides with Montana voters in suit over Public Service Commission political districts

A federal judicial panel has sided with voters who sued over the unconstitutional political districts of the Montana Public Service Commission and adopted a new map submitted by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen Tuesday.

Ninth Circuit Judge Paul Watford and U.S. District judges Donald Molloy and Brian Morris declared Montana’s PSC map of 19 years in violation of the 14th Amendment. The judges then adopted the Jacobsen map for the 2022 election, although they made one change, adding Pondera County to a Hi-Line district in order to not divide the Blackfeet Reservation.

The ruling ends a three-month legal battle over the lopsided population differences between the state’s five PSC districts, an imbalance that gave the sparsely populated Hi-Line region just as much representation on the commission as voters in the southwest, despite having 53,000 fewer people. That imbalance violates the one-person, one-vote provision of the U.S. Constitution. The PSC regulates various monopoly businesses in Montana, and most notably sets prices for electricity and natural gas utilities that serve more than 400,000 customers.

The imbalance prompted a lawsuit against Jacobsen, the state’s top election official, by voters Bob Brown, a former Republican secretary of state; Donald Seifert, a former Republican Gallatin County commissioner; and Hailey Sinoff, a Gallatin County resident.

The justices noted that the Montana Legislature and governor could still produce their own constitutionally compliant map in time for the 2022 election, in which case the map selected by the court would be moot.

“It bears repeating that this map remains in effect only in the absence of legislative action. The map does not interfere with the governor or the Montana legislature’s ability to call a special session and implement a different map, nor does it prevent the Montana Legislature from creating a different constitutional map during the 2023 legislative session,” the justices wrote.

What comes next is a six-day window in which candidates for two PSC districts can file for election in 2022. The filing deadline is March 14. The court had prevented Jacobsen from accepting candidate registrations for the PSC until the lawsuit was resolved.

In District 1, which encompasses the Hi-Line and northcentral Montana, Commissioner Randy Pinocci is seeking reelection. District 5, which includes Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark, and Teton counties, is on the ballot as an open seat.

Responding to the ruling in an emailed statement, Montana House Speaker Wylie Galt said he would have preferred the districts remain as-is for the 2022 election, with the Legislature having the chance to create new districts during the 2023 regular session:

"The Legislature's position all along has been that the court should have waited for the 2023 session to correct the issue before engaging in court-ordered redistricting. While I disagree with that decision, I appreciate the court ordering a map that makes very few changes to prior legislative action and also for recognizing the Legislature's ultimate authority to adjust Montana's PSC districts."

Although state law empowers the Legislature to reapportion the PSC districts, lawmakers have only done so once in 50 years. There is no law requiring the Legislature to complete the job. The last attempt to do so after the 2010 Census failed.

After the ruling, attorneys for the voters issued a brief comment.

“The court has affirmed that all Montanans have an equal right to vote,” said attorney Constance Van Kley, who argued the case in a bench trial Friday. “This ruling is a victory for Montana voters and for democratic principles.”

The voters prevailed in securing a Constitutional map but were unable to persuade the judges to select one of three maps proposed by plaintiffs.

At trial March 4, the justices indicated a preference for approving the Jacobsen map as it was the closest thing to a state-created map that passed constitutional muster. There was tension concerning a panel of federal judges doing work that belongs to the state. With that, the justices made just one change to the Jacobsen map.

The Jacobsen map made three county changes to the PSC’s previous political districts, two changes affecting voters in 2022 and one change affecting voters in 2024. The minimal changes to the previous districts were one of the criteria recognized by the court as important.

First, Jacobsen subtracted Glacier County from District 5, anchored by Kalispell and Helena, and added it to District 1, anchored by Great Falls and Sidney. District 1 is geographically the largest district, but also the least populated. It needs up to 30,229 more people to balance with the other districts.

Secondly, Jacobsen removed two counties, Musselshell and Deer Lodge, from District 3, which is anchored by Bozeman and Butte and is the largest district by population. District 4 needs a reduction of up to 22,903 people to balance with the other districts.

Musselshell County was added to District 1. Deer Lodge County was added to District 4, which is anchored by Missoula and Hamilton.

In doing so, Jacobsen assured that no voter will go more than four years without a vote. Districts 1 and 5 are on the ballot in 2022. She put Musselshell County voters in the position of electing a commissioner for a second time in two years, but she doesn’t deny them a chance to vote beyond a four-year cycle.

Deer Lodge County voters were due a vote in 2024, which they still get, just in a new district.

The court’s decision to add Pondera to District 1 pushed the total changes to four.

