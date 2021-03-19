COVID-inspired Montana health insurance proposal wouldn’t kick in for 2 years

“The concern, I think, was exacerbated during the pandemic when people were in layoff status and lost access to group health insurance plans,” Thane said.

He added that the legislation would not cost Montana taxpayers anything — the premiums are paid by individuals — and that it would bring Montana in line with most other states. The measure, House Bill 378, passed the House 84-14 on March 2.

But when the bill reached the Senate, business and trade groups said they opposed the measure because of the additional paperwork it might mean for small mom-and-pop businesses.

“Why do we need to add more red tape and regulations to small businesses?” David Smith, executive director of the Montana Contractors Association, asked a Senate committee on Wednesday.

In response, Thane said he acknowledges the concerns, but added, “I don’t see it as an overwhelming paperwork burden.”

The opposition by business was enough for a Senate committee to shelve the measure, at least temporarily, though it could be revived later in the session. Committee chairman Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls) told lawmakers to “keep this one in your folder.”