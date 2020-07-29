Daines' add to HEALS Act aimed at helping laid-off employees keep health insurance during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana's Republican senator has introduced a bill aimed at helping workers nationwide who lose their jobs because of COVID-19 keep their health insurance during the pandemic.

A bill introduced by Sen. Steve Daines will allow employees to stay on an employer-sponsored health plan and pay their current premiums even after they lose their jobs due to COVID-19. The federal government would reimburse employers up to 85% of the cost of the plan, depending on what the employer already contributed to the employees’ insurance premiums. The assistance would last through December.

The Department of Treasury would implement the funding using a quarterly payroll tax credit, through which employers could be reimbursed for their premium contributions. Reimbursement payments could be advanced, according to Daines’ communications director Katie Schoettler.

Not all employees pay 15% of their plan premiums. In 2019, premium contributions by workers averaged about 18% for single coverage and 30% for family coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.