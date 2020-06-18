Daines backs police reform bill that includes more body cameras and accountability

The preference, said Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley, would be to have all incidents recorded.

“We’re in favor of recording our contacts with the public," Wooley said. "The videos, the camera recordings on our end, they do far greater good for officers than they do getting officers in trouble. If an officer is having some misconduct issues, it's on camera and we're able to discipline for it, able to document it, able to prove it. On the flip side of things, we do get people who make complaints against officers that are unfounded and we can go back, watch the video and go ‘That did not happen.’”

In Billings, officers working with police dogs wear body cameras, as do officers working without a patrol car, either on foot patrol, on bikes, or at the hospital. Patrol cars are equipped with dashboard and backseat cameras and the officers are wired for audio that is sent back to the patrol car. Once the top lights are activated; squad car cameras turn on automatically.

Helena Police and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office have worn body cameras since April 2015, less than a year after Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson.