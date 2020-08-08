Daines, Bullock to square off in Saturday night Senate debate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montnana's first U.S. Senate debate will pit Republican incumbent Sen. Steve Daines against his Democratic opponent, Gov. Steve Bullock, in a competitive race as Democrats seek to regain control of the Senate.

The debate, which will be televised Saturday evening, will be the first of three opportunities for voters to hear the candidates square off on the issues that are set to dominate the race, including the candidates' response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bullock was praised for his swift action curbing the virus earlier this year, which included a shutdown order that helped keep infection rates low. But recent weeks have brought an uptick in COVID-19 cases as Montana's economy has reopened, leading the governor to implement a controversial mask mandate that has drawn ire from some Montana residents.

Bullock entered the race in March. He had repeatedly insisted that he was not interested in running for U.S. Senate following a presidential bid that failed to gain traction.

Daines was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, after filling Montana's sole U.S. House seat for two years.