Daines closes debate on Haaland, calling for balanced use

U.S. Sen. Sen. Steve Daines continued his opposition to Deb Haaland’s pending confirmation for Interior secretary Thursday as lawmakers advanced the Laguna Pueblo woman to a Monday vote.
Haaland, who will be the first Native American member of a presidential Cabinet and first leader of the Department of the Interior, gained some support as four Republicans joined Democrats in calling an to end the debate over her confirmation.
That debate had been forced Tuesday by Republicans Daines and fellow Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis who put a procedural hold on Haaland’s nomination.
Speaking before the cloture vote, Daines reiterated concerns that there would be less oil, gas and coal mined from federal lands if Haaland was Interior secretary. The senator’s fossil-fuels-based objection has put him at odds with tribal leaders in Montana and well as outdoor recreation and conservation groups.
Daines prefaced his remarks about fossil fuels with a full-minute of expressing his love for the outdoors before getting to his objection.
“Energy development flourishes in Montana. It provides over 16,000 hardworking men and women with good-paying jobs to support their families, while funding conservation and protecting our landscape and wildlife,” Daines said.
“Montana is still a state where hardworking moms and dads, they work hard during the week, thankful for many jobs provided by the natural resources in our state. They work hard during the week, but on the weekends, they can go down to Walmart, Bob Ward’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse, any sporting goods store and buy an elk tag over the counter, a fishing license and get into our public lands within 30 minutes of buying that license. That’s uniquely part of our Montana experience.”
Daines continued, calling for balanced use of federal land that would allow fossil fuel extraction to occur. Then, he pivoted to characterizing Haaland as an environmental radical opposed to the Keystone XL pipeline and fracking. Haaland’s opposition to trapping animals on federal lands, as well as her congressional bill giving grizzly bears permanent endangered species status.
“This is about her record,” Daines said. “Her very far-left, divisive positions that will fail to represent the West. . . . I fear she will harm the Montana way of life as we know it. This is about protecting our Montana way of life, the ability to have a good-paying job during the week and enjoy our public lands on the weekend. Because, you kill the energy jobs, you kill all the pipelines, you kill our natural resources, Montana is left to be simply a playground for the rich and famous.”
The defense of fossil fuels in the West comes not as the energy economy is flourishing, but rather as it struggles. In the Montana legislature, there are a dozen bills designed to help the state’s last coal-fired power plant, or to take pressure off struggling coal mines, five of which have gone bankrupt since 2018. Montana cities attempting to shed coal power from their portfolios face state legislation to ban local governments from taxing carbon pollution.
Despite routine sales of oil and gas leases on federal land in Montana, the number of active drilling rigs in the state has rarely risen above one for nearly a decade. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management offered 442,000 acres for lease in Montana during former President Donald Trump’s tenure, but drew takers for just 40%.
Revenue from federal oil and gas leases in Montana was $21.21 million in 2019 a fraction of the $647.5 million produced in Wyoming and $276.9 million in North Dakota.
Native American leaders, along with recreation and conservation groups, are supporting Haaland’s nomination, among them Crow Tribal Chairman Frank White Clay. The Crow are one of only two sovereign tribes in the country with land leased to coal companies. Nonetheless, White Clay said Wednesday he supported Haaland.
“With all due respect to Sen. Daines, his issue is an energy issue. He’s been real supportive on Native issues and a good friend of the Tribe, but I believe with Deb Haaland’s nomination, she would best represent the tribes and Native issues,” White Clay said.
The Department of The Interior includes the Indian Affairs bureau. Several Indigenous groups have put hope in Haaland correcting more than a century of dysfunction between the federal government and sovereign tribes.