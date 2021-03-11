Daines closes debate on Haaland, calling for balanced use

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daines continued, calling for balanced use of federal land that would allow fossil fuel extraction to occur. Then, he pivoted to characterizing Haaland as an environmental radical opposed to the Keystone XL pipeline and fracking. Haaland’s opposition to trapping animals on federal lands, as well as her congressional bill giving grizzly bears permanent endangered species status.

“This is about her record,” Daines said. “Her very far-left, divisive positions that will fail to represent the West. . . . I fear she will harm the Montana way of life as we know it. This is about protecting our Montana way of life, the ability to have a good-paying job during the week and enjoy our public lands on the weekend. Because, you kill the energy jobs, you kill all the pipelines, you kill our natural resources, Montana is left to be simply a playground for the rich and famous.”

The defense of fossil fuels in the West comes not as the energy economy is flourishing, but rather as it struggles. In the Montana legislature, there are a dozen bills designed to help the state’s last coal-fired power plant, or to take pressure off struggling coal mines, five of which have gone bankrupt since 2018. Montana cities attempting to shed coal power from their portfolios face state legislation to ban local governments from taxing carbon pollution.