Daines' meth remarks overshadow southern border trip

“It’s the meth.” For years that’s been the standard line, used by politicians and police alike, for conveying the U.S.-Mexico dilemma of a northern border state like Montana.

In Montana, which has the nation’s second smallest population of undocumented immigrants, the meth math was better.

But last Friday when U.S. Sen. Steve Daines took up the script after touring the border between Texas and Mexico, the message went south. It sounded a lot like the senator was reminiscing about days gone by when Montana methamphetamine was homecooked.

“Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown,” Daines said, flanked by Republicans fresh from a border tour.

“And you had purity levels of less than 30%. Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel. It has purities north of 95%. Far more dangerous. Far more addictive. And it’s less expensive.”

The comments took on a life of their own. TMZ, the celebrity gossip and entertainment service, reported the comments which were then reported by local Fox news affiliates across the country. The Hill, Washington Post and Bloomberg did as well. The New York Post rated the speech its top story Saturday.

Daines wasn’t laughing along.

