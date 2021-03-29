Daines' meth remarks overshadow southern border trip

“It’s the meth.” For years that’s been the standard line, used by politicians and police alike, for conveying the U.S.-Mexico dilemma of a northern border state like Montana.
In Montana, which has the nation’s second smallest population of undocumented immigrants, the meth math was better.
But last Friday when U.S. Sen. Steve Daines took up the script after touring the border between Texas and Mexico, the message went south. It sounded a lot like the senator was reminiscing about days gone by when Montana methamphetamine was homecooked.
“Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown,” Daines said, flanked by Republicans fresh from a border tour.
“And you had purity levels of less than 30%. Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel. It has purities north of 95%. Far more dangerous. Far more addictive. And it’s less expensive.”
The comments took on a life of their own. TMZ, the celebrity gossip and entertainment service, reported the comments which were then reported by local Fox news affiliates across the country. The Hill, Washington Post and Bloomberg did as well. The New York Post rated the speech its top story Saturday.
Daines wasn’t laughing along.
"If reporters from east coast newspapers spent a little time with Montana's high intensity drug trafficking task force, or joined me for a tour of the treatment facilities in Billings, they would understand Montana is a northern border state with a southern border crisis,” Daines said in an email Monday. “The Mexican meth we are seeing in Montana today is more dangerous and addictive than what ravaged Montana in years past-making a bad problem worse. The open border policies of President Biden are exacerbating the problem. Just last week I heard from a local sheriff that they had seven Mexican cartel members sitting in their jail. Securing the border and stopping the tide of Mexican meth is critical."
The senator’s staff said “the mainstream media and liberals are trying to shift the focus from what’s really happening at our southern border and the crisis caused by President Biden. Disappointing you guys didn’t want to cover the border trip in the first place and are only interested now.”
Lee Montana Newspapers has reported trips to the border in the past not only by Daines, but also Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, as well as Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte when he was in Congress.
Immigration activity has been surging since October. There are 400,000 encounters with illegal immigrants along the southwestern border in the previous five months, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports. Roughly 29,792 children arrived at CBP facilities alone. It's feared a new record for child migration could be set.
There were 100,441 people attempting to cross the southwest border in February. The surge was 10 months old.
"The number of encounters at the border has been rising since April 2020 due to ongoing violence, natural disasters, food insecurity, and poverty in the Northern Triangle countries of Central America. As it always has, the number of individuals crossing the border continues to fluctuate and CBP adapts accordingly," CBP reported in March.
In federal fiscal year 2020, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency made 103,683 administrative arrests and removed 118,949 aliens. The numbers were down significantly and the pandemic posed broad challenges, according to ICE.
In 2019, Matthew Albence, then acting director of the the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, called the southern border situation an "unprecedented crisis," which lead to 143,000 aliens arrested and 267,000 removed. The year before, there were 158,581 aliens arrested and 256,085 removed.
Each junket has been followed up by remarks from the delegation that immigration was is a crisis, that Mexican meth is a Montana problem and more needs to be done. When U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale made the same trip earlier this year, the coverage was minimal.