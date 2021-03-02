Daines, Tester split on COVID relief bill

Nearly a year after the U.S. Senate passed its first $2 trillion COVID-19 response bill by unanimous vote, a second one is up for passage this week with very little bipartisanship likely.
The first vote on the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021,” could come as early as Wednesday night, with Democrats moving to pass the $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package by simple majority and Republicans whipped to oppose.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana said he will vote for the bill, though he thinks the total amount could be a couple hundred billion less. The relief bill touches on everything from public health and education to local governments, farms, ranches and small business. Montana Republican Steve Daines is a hard no on the bill, which was similarly rejected by Rep. Matt Rosendale, the state’s only House congressman. Daines said the spending is excessive.
“I’ll start with a very foundational issue and that’s vaccines and getting them into the state and getting them into people’s arms as quickly was we can. This bill is going to help greatly on that,” Tester said. “We will not get this pandemic behind us until we get people vaccinated. Everything in this package revolves around that.
"Number two, I will tell you that I think our schools, I bring this up because I’m a big believer in education. I’ve talked to (Billings Schools Superintendent Greg Upham). He brings up the Billings system and how much it's cost to do both distance learning and in-person learning and how much extra it’s costing and it’s in the millions of dollars. The bottom line is getting those guys some money so they just don’t have to pound property taxes, or basically not be able to meet the needs of the kids, which is what the choice is going to be, is really, really important.”
The bill, as it emerged from the House on a partisan vote, puts $20 billion toward improving COVID-19 vaccine distribution, including debts already incurred and $5 billion toward further research. Tucked away in that $20 billion is $600 million to the Indian Health Service for vaccine expenses.
Another $50 billion is directed toward COVID-19 testing. Public health departments are targeted with $7.6 billion to hire another 100,000 full-time public health employees.
Another $25.2 billion is dedicated to supporting minority communities that have lagged behind the rest of the country in vaccinations and tests.
More than $220 billion is dedicated to K-12 schools, universities and student financial assistance. Much of the money is to offset expenses, which paying for would otherwise require local and state tax increases.
Restaurants, which have suffered deeper economic losses that other business sectors and have been slow to rebound, are targeted with a $25 billion, mostly in the form of grants, from a Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
“Some of the stuff in this bill, is the first time we’ve really addressed the hospitality business. Depending on who you talk to, it’s going to take a while to pop back. Probably by the end of the year at the earliest,” Tester said. “Getting these folks some support is going to be really important. I think there’s some pent-up demand out there, but if a business isn’t open when the pent-up demand snaps back, we’re not going to see the opportunities to rebound, like we could be.”
There is $10.3 billion available to subsidize mid-sized food processors or distributors, expand the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, promote farmers markets and compensate farmers for weather-related crop losses in the Midwest.
The amount of the money appropriated to some things, such as education, is so large the Congressional Budget Office is uncertain it can be spent by Sept. 30, 2023, the spending deadline for most categories in the bill. For education in particular, the nonpartisan CBO estimated that it would take until 2028 to spend what was appropriated. CBO couched its estimated timeline for education spending with “considerable uncertainty.”
Daines said Tuesday that money on hand in 2028 couldn’t reasonably be considered a response to the pandemic. Given the more than $3 trillion appropriated by Congress for COVID-19 response in 2020, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 asks for too much, he said.
“When you look at the money that is allocated to schools,” Daines said, “95% of the school funding won’t be spent this year, 95%. In fact, it will be spent in 2022 through 2028.
“I can’t understand why there is such a rush to spend an additional $1.9 trillion in light of the fact that if you look at the $900 billion that was spent in December, the last COVID package we worked in a bipartisan fashion to pass, only 50% of that has been spent. If you add up the approximate $4 trillion that has been approved by Congress for COVID relief, there’s about $1 trillion that remains unspent. These are massive numbers.”
Ten moderate Republicans met with President Joe Biden at the end of January, proposing that the $1.9 trillion COVID package be reduced to $618 billion, an amount that combined with the $900 billion passed by Congress in September, would have equaled a $1.5 trillion relief package former President Donald Trump supported before the 2020 election, but Senate Republicans opposed. Biden said the counteroffer was a nonstarter.
There is an urgency to get the relief bill passed because some of the current assistance is set to expire with no additional funding unless the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is signed into law. Federally enhanced unemployment ends March 14.
Daines said the need for enhanced unemployment has declined. Nationally unemployment was 6.3% in January, the most recent month available. Though still at recession levels, the unemployment rate is considerably more than the 3.5% unemployment rate in February 2020 before the recession started, reports the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. There are 10.1 million unemployed Americans, with Hispanics and Black Americans experiencing much higher unemployment rates of 8.6% and 9.2% respectively. The number of people reentering the workplace after being unemployed is decreasing.
“Montana’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.4% and it’s getting better,” Daines said. “My concern, as I speak with small business owners across Montana is that we don’t want to see a situation where these unemployment benefits, which are proposed at $400 a week in this current package would disincentivize going back to work. Remember that Montana’s unemployment benefit is still there. The state would pay. On average it’s about $450 a week if you look at average wages in Montana. The federal component even with this new package of $400 a week would virtually double the unemployment benefit and in Montana the majority of those receiving that benefit would be making more on unemployment than they would by working.”
Tester said the unemployment will continue to be needed by workers who cannot risk exposure to COVID-19.
“You got folks out there who don’t want to got to work because they don’t want to be exposed to COVID and get COVID. Staying home on unemployment is fine, but you don’t get the benefits, you don’t get a lot of the things that go with (working),” Tester said. “I think that until we get to the point where we get get more vaccines into people’s arms, it’s just necessary. Four and a half is really good nationally, there’s just a few states that are better than that, but the truth is we need to look after those folks who need to said ‘I’d love to go back to work, but quite frankly I don’t think I can afford it because if I get sick...”