Daines, Tester split on COVID relief bill

Nearly a year after the U.S. Senate passed its first $2 trillion COVID-19 response bill by unanimous vote, a second one is up for passage this week with very little bipartisanship likely.

The first vote on the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021,” could come as early as Wednesday night, with Democrats moving to pass the $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package by simple majority and Republicans whipped to oppose.

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana said he will vote for the bill, though he thinks the total amount could be a couple hundred billion less. The relief bill touches on everything from public health and education to local governments, farms, ranches and small business. Montana Republican Steve Daines is a hard no on the bill, which was similarly rejected by Rep. Matt Rosendale, the state’s only House congressman. Daines said the spending is excessive.

“I’ll start with a very foundational issue and that’s vaccines and getting them into the state and getting them into people’s arms as quickly was we can. This bill is going to help greatly on that,” Tester said. “We will not get this pandemic behind us until we get people vaccinated. Everything in this package revolves around that.