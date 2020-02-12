Democratic candidates for Montana's governor target Gianforte in forum

Primary election voting in Montana is still about 15 weeks away, but the Democrats running for governor are declaring Republican Greg Gianforte the GOP winner and vowing to turn him away in November.

Entrepreneur Whitney Williams and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney each described themselves as the Democrats’ best bet to defeat Gianforte in the fall. Gianforte’s two Republican opponents, state Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski, were never acknowledged.

The Democrats, speaking at a Wednesday forum at Montana State University Billings' Petro Hall, identified Gianforte as wrong for opposing legal abortion, and for being on the wrong side of making tax credits available to religious schools. About 100 people attended the event.

“As governor I will veto any attempt to put public money into private or religious schools. That is a red line, and I will not cross it,” Williams said. “Meanwhile, Greg Gianforte, literally arguing in front of our Supreme Court to do the opposite. Rather than siding with the State of Montana and our Constitution. He sides with those who want to give hard-earned taxpayer money to private and religious schools.”