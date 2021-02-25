Democratic lawmaker asks AG to investigate Noem's plane use

Noem flew in state planes to 2019 events hosted by political organizations like the National Rifle Association, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Women, Turning Point USA, and the Republican Jewish Coalition. She also used a state plane to fly to New York City with her family, where a float from the Department of Tourism appeared in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But she has defended those trips as part of her job as "an ambassador for the state."

"Whenever the state airplane is used, it has always been used according to the law," the governor said last week, adding that the scrutiny on her travel was a political attack.

However, Democrats have cast their efforts to examine the use of state planes as a nonpartisan issue that should concern taxpayers. The news website Raw Story first reported on Noem's use of state aircraft.

"If you're mixing it with pleasure, I think you should have to take a commercial flight like everybody else does," Nesiba said, pointing to how Noem's family members had joined her on the 2019 trip to New York.

Noem posted a photo of her family in New York City and described how they had spent Thanksgiving "cheering on" the state's Mount Rushmore float and sightseeing around the city.