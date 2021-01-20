Divided over election facts, Montana delegation congratulates Biden

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Similar to their reaction to Rosendale's tweet, people responded to the Twitter post by either chiding Daines for suggesting the election was fraudulent, or not doing enough to flip the outcome and hand Trump a second term.

Tester, in a press release, reiterated his comments from Tuesday about the importance of the peaceful transfer of power.

“The peaceful transfer of power is the hallmark of our democracy, and it was a privilege to represent Montana at the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris. Now it’s time for Congress to come together and get things done for folks in Montana and across rural America,” Tester said. “I will work closely with the new Administration — and I will hold them accountable — to make sure we quickly get this pandemic under control so we can reopen our economy and get Montanans back to work.”

Already, Montana’s delegation was at odds with Biden on fossil fuels. The president was poised to block development of the Keystone XL pipeline, to the objection of the Montana delegation.