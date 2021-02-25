Documents accuse North Dakota lawmaker of offensive behavior

Another female staff member said Simons slid one of his papers across her desk, "told me the stain on it was chocolate ice cream, and told me I could 'lick and sniff it.'"

"At another point, " the staffer wrote, "he told me 'I don't need laws because I follow the Bible and then said 'it would be really bad if (he) was driving (his) car and ran over (my) son,' whom he had just met. I was very disturbed by the comment because it was threatening and completely unrelated to anything we had discussed. I cannot imagine why he thought or mentioned it. Later, as he asked questions, he told me I was 'seeing the inner workings of (his) mind.'"

The documents say House Majority Leader Chet Pollert was told of some of the incidents.

Pollert said Thursday that he had not had a chance to review the Legislative Council's documents and could not immediately comment on them. He said they "could bring a different light" to Simons' future in the Legislature.

Pollert said leaders have discussed discipline for Simons before over such incidents.

"It is possible," Pollert said of a censure or expulsion. "But I don't know that right now."