Early rush for small business relief lowered demand in Montana as funds ran out

At Yellowstone Bank, President Jay Harris said more than 500 businesses had qualified for loans before SBA declared the Payroll Protection Program depleted earlier this week.

“You heard this was coming. You knew it was going to run out," Harris said. "We are hustling to get all our applicants who applied, to get them processed. We may have missed one or two, but frankly I haven’t heard of many we missed. We were able to get more than 500 into the system and processed, and almost 450 of them already have their money."

Both Harris and Hegreberg were confident Congress would approve more money for PPP. Banks are working with customers to have applications ready when PPP funding is restored.

Like the three pandemic bills before it, the legislation to add $200 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program has come with partisan debate over what else the bill needs to address. The overall cost of PPP as well as add-ons to the proposal have the size of the bill on track to more than double.

House Democrats want $100 billion added to the bill for hospitals. Another $150 billion is sought for local governments. The funding needs of both have been on display in Montana during the past week. The City of Billings has furloughed two dozen workers in the past couple of weeks.