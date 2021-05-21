Federal judge: Tribe allowed to join Mount Rushmore lawsuit

The governor and the tribe have also feuded over whether the tribe was consulted before the event last year. The tribe this week charged the governor with falsely claiming that the tribe was consulted on the fireworks event. However, the two sides disagree on what even constitutes a government-to-government consultation.

Court documents show that Steve Vance, the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe's historical preservation officer, attended two days of tribal cultural survey meetings hosted by the Park Service in February 2020 to discuss the event. A tribal council member also attended one of the meetings, which the Park Service listed as tribal consultation meetings in court filings.

But Remi Bald Eagle, a spokesman for the tribe, said that their attendance didn't mean the tribe engaged in a consultation with the Park Service. Only the full tribal council or the tribal chairman are authorized to do that, Bald Eagle said. Representatives from other tribes at the meetings also expressed at the time they were not authorized to engage in a formal consultation.

"Neither were there on behalf of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe," Bald Eagle said.

Lange has indicated he'll likely decide by June 2 whether to issue a preliminary injunction order to force the Park Service to allow the fireworks this summer.