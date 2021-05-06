Federal oil and gas leasing needs overhaul, analyst says

Oil and gas leases on federal land are past due for revision according to former Montana revenue director Dan Bucks in a report released Wednesday.

The report comes four months into President Joe Biden’s pause on oil and gas leases. Bucks said Wednesday that decades have gone by without a meaningful revision to the leasing program managed by The Department of Interior.

“Montana and Montanans have been especially harmed by wasteful, non-productive federal leasing,” Bucks said during a press call. “Interior has burdened Montana with over a million acres of suspended oil and gas leases, more than any other lower-48 state. Suspended leases produce no oil and gas and not a single penny of rental or any kind of revenue for the public.”

Bucks produced a similar report with Taxpayers for Common Sense in 2015, as the Obama administration suspended oil, gas and coal leases to study whether the public was getting a fair price from extraction. Wednesday’s findings were similar in that he found that the federal royalty rate of 12.5% for onshore oil and gas was significantly lower than the median royalty rate of 19.37% collected by states. He suggested the federal government set onshore royalties at 18.75%, which is the offshore rate. He suggested adjusting for inflation minimum rental rates and lease bids established in the 1980s.