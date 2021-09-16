Federal voting rights bill a hard sell for MT Republican lawmakers

“I can tell you that my Legislature and my governor does not want to have to come to the federal government before they pass laws that the people of Montana support,” Rosendale told Newsmax.

Newsmax is a small cable network, which, according to Nielsen ratings, has about 120,000 viewers. The network right-flanks Fox News, which has an audience of more than 3 million. And Newsmax continues to promote the falsehood that the election was stolen from Trump.

“He wants the states, which are supposed to be in charge of these elections to be in it. He’s not opposed to legislation that’s going to feed the states as they work to secure these elections,” said Harry Fones, a Rosendale spokesman.

Spearheaded by the Montana Legislature’s Republican majority, changes to state election laws have been contentious. New laws call for a more aggressive culling of voter rolls to identify inactive voters and verify home addresses of voters frequently.