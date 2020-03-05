Feds delay rural grant changes, saving $400K for Montana schools — for now

More districts would likely have been affected, as 230 were set to be eligible for the grant funding, according to the Office of Public Instruction.

In an emailed statement, Daines called the delay "good news for Montana's rural schools. I’m glad to see the Department of Education listen to our requests and delay the decision that would result in Montana’s low income rural schools losing almost half a million dollars.”

In an emailed statement, Tester praised the delay but still criticized DeVos, a frequent target for democrats.

“Time and time again, Secretary DeVos has shown a complete disregard for the needs of rural schools and Montana students — and we’re going to do something about it."

Tester previously announced he would pursue a legislative fix to ensure that the use of free and reduced lunch data worked with the Every Student Succeeds Act. His Wednesday statement said he would "keep working on a permanent fix."