Feds delay rural grant changes, saving $400K for Montana schools — for now

Cuts to a program that provides funding to rural schools serving students from low-income families will be delayed after mounting criticism.
The Department of Education had changed how the Rural Low-Income Schools program determined eligibility, which would have cost Montana schools about $400,000, with cuts totaling $5.4 million nationwide.
The delay of the implementation of those changes was first reported by Bloomberg Government, a government policy and contracting website, and was confirmed by officials in the office of Montana's senators, Democrat Jon Tester and Republican Steve Daines.
In a Wednesday letter to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos expressing their "strong opposition," the senators and 20 of their colleagues argued that the department should abandon a switch to using census data from free and reduced lunch information.
Notably, the letter's signatories included Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn, the architect of the Every Student Succeeds Act who is widely considered the most influential senator on education law, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Department officials said that the switch is to meet legal requirements in the Every Student Succeeds Act, but the senators questioned that, calling the timing of the move "puzzling."
You have free articles remaining.
"We strongly encourage you to rescind this new interpretation and to work with Congress to serve students in rural communities," the letter said.
The Department's delay doesn't rescind its position. Rather, a spokeswoman said that the delay is intended to give states flexibility if they hadn't planned for the funding changes and is effectively a one-year waiver, according to Bloomberg Government.
According to the Montana Office of Public Instruction, six elementary school districts would have had their funding zeroed out: Havre, Butte, Anaconda, Columbia Falls, Polson, and Evergreen.
More districts would likely have been affected, as 230 were set to be eligible for the grant funding, according to the Office of Public Instruction.
In an emailed statement, Daines called the delay "good news for Montana's rural schools. I’m glad to see the Department of Education listen to our requests and delay the decision that would result in Montana’s low income rural schools losing almost half a million dollars.”
In an emailed statement, Tester praised the delay but still criticized DeVos, a frequent target for democrats.
“Time and time again, Secretary DeVos has shown a complete disregard for the needs of rural schools and Montana students — and we’re going to do something about it."
Tester previously announced he would pursue a legislative fix to ensure that the use of free and reduced lunch data worked with the Every Student Succeeds Act. His Wednesday statement said he would "keep working on a permanent fix."
Understand it better: Montana's rural teacher shortage
Across the nation, experts have been sounding the alarm on an impending teacher shortage. Fewer enrollees and graduates from teacher training programs will result in a coming supply shortage, they say.
Others argue that the teacher market is more nuanced, and can likely weather dips in teacher production. Teacher supply affects markets differently in each state, they say.
In Montana's rural communities, school officials have seen the effects of a teacher shortage for years.
Most elementary teachers across the nation will teach one grade. High school teachers will mostly teach one subject, likely with a few different classes.
In Montana’s smallest elementary schools, teachers are asked to juggle multiple grades in the same classroom, sometimes with only one student per grade. In small high schools, teachers might teach every class within a subject, or even multiple subjects.
Learn more about the issue and responses to the problem in our stories below:
When Autumn Dempewolf married her husband, Zane, “he had two requests. He said that we are going to get married Catholic and send our kids to …
In schools, teachers typically answer students’ questions. But teachers often have questions of their own, and it can be tough to find someone…
At Shelby Schools, north of Great Falls, officials have taken significant steps to recruit teachers. There's a $4,000 signing bonus. It used t…
More Montana schools are relying on their “last resort” for getting teachers in classrooms, according to statewide figures.
It can be tough to place student teachers in rural schools. The trainees often struggle to find housing and can be daunted by rural isolation.…
Theresa Lombardi's mom taught special education in Deer Lodge, and her family adopted several children with special needs.
Earlier this legislative session, elected representatives from both parties approved tweaks to a student loan payment program designed to attr…
Park City schools used to get more than 100 applications for an elementary teaching job. Now, they’re lucky to get five.
Focusing on money doesn’t seem like a strong pitch for recruiting rural teachers, with Montana’s rookie pay worse than any other state in the nation.
Trisha Lincoln grew up north of Hingham — almost closer to the Canadian border than the high school she attended.
Montana has long reported teacher shortage areas and certification red flags that help illustrate the state's need for rural educators.
School shootings in 2018 supercharged the conversation about school safety — scenes of mass carnage from Parkland, Florida, and Santa Fe, Texa…
Barely any Montana schools used emergency authorizations to certify teachers a few years ago. Now, that number has jumped to 94, more than dou…
Do American Indian students benefit from having American Indian teachers?
Recently released survey results examining Montana’s rural teacher shortage didn’t contain any big surprises. Instead, it reinforced something…
Billings still has two open high school jobs in the school district; a business teacher, and a family and consumer science teacher. Both subjects have long been considered hard to hire in rural schools, but less so for Montana's AA schools.