Feds delay rural grant changes, saving $400K for Montana schools — for now
Feds delay rural grant changes, saving $400K for Montana schools — for now

Vida Elementary School

Students gather after recess at Vida Elementary School on Sept. 7, 2016. Vida is one of Montana's smallest schools.

 Brontë Wittpenn

Cuts to a program that provides funding to rural schools serving students from low-income families will be delayed after mounting criticism.

The Department of Education had changed how the Rural Low-Income Schools program determined eligibility, which would have cost Montana schools about $400,000, with cuts totaling $5.4 million nationwide. 

The delay of the implementation of those changes was first reported by Bloomberg Government, a government policy and contracting website, and was confirmed by officials in the office of Montana's senators, Democrat Jon Tester and Republican Steve Daines.

In a Wednesday letter to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos expressing their "strong opposition," the senators and 20 of their colleagues argued that the department should abandon a switch to using census data from free and reduced lunch information. 

Notably, the letter's signatories included Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn, the architect of the Every Student Succeeds Act who is widely considered the most influential senator on education law, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. 

Department officials said that the switch is to meet legal requirements in the Every Student Succeeds Act, but the senators questioned that, calling the timing of the move "puzzling."

"We strongly encourage you to rescind this new interpretation and to work with Congress to serve students in rural communities," the letter said. 

The Department's delay doesn't rescind its position. Rather, a spokeswoman said that the delay is intended to give states flexibility if they hadn't planned for the funding changes and is effectively a one-year waiver, according to Bloomberg Government. 

According to the Montana Office of Public Instruction, six elementary school districts would have had their funding zeroed out: Havre, Butte, Anaconda, Columbia Falls, Polson, and Evergreen. 

More districts would likely have been affected, as 230 were set to be eligible for the grant funding, according to the Office of Public Instruction. 

In an emailed statement, Daines called the delay "good news for Montana's rural schools. I’m glad to see the Department of Education listen to our requests and delay the decision that would result in Montana’s low income rural schools losing almost half a million dollars.”

In an emailed statement, Tester praised the delay but still criticized DeVos, a frequent target for democrats. 

“Time and time again, Secretary DeVos has shown a complete disregard for the needs of rural schools and Montana students — and we’re going to do something about it."

Tester previously announced he would pursue a legislative fix to ensure that the use of free and reduced lunch data worked with the Every Student Succeeds Act. His Wednesday statement said he would "keep working on a permanent fix." 

Understand it better: Montana's rural teacher shortage

Across the nation, experts have been sounding the alarm on an impending teacher shortage. Fewer enrollees and graduates from teacher training programs will result in a coming supply shortage, they say.

Others argue that the teacher market is more nuanced, and can likely weather dips in teacher production. Teacher supply affects markets differently in each state, they say.

In Montana's rural communities, school officials have seen the effects of a teacher shortage for years.

Most elementary teachers across the nation will teach one grade. High school teachers will mostly teach one subject, likely with a few different classes.

In Montana’s smallest elementary schools, teachers are asked to juggle multiple grades in the same classroom, sometimes with only one student per grade. In small high schools, teachers might teach every class within a subject, or even multiple subjects.

Learn more about the issue and responses to the problem in our stories below:

