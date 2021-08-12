Gallatin County leads Montana population growth, heats up political boundary debate

“What’s most important when we talk about the future of Montana is making sure we are equally represented, which is part of the Montana Constitution, as well as the federal laws that have come down. If you’re going to keep these districts 50-50 equal, the best way to do that going forward is to capture some of that growth that’s occurring in the state and make sure it’s represented in these districts.”

Long before the latest headcount, the growing influence of Gallatin County in Montana was obvious. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte calls Bozeman home, as does U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. Both politicians are Republican. In the 2018 race for U.S. House, the election night parties for the Democrat and Republican candidates were in Bozeman across town from each other. None of this could have been said about Gallatin County 10 years ago.