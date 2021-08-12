Gallatin County leads Montana population growth, heats up political boundary debate

Gallatin County is now the second most populated county in Montana, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Population data released Thursday shows Gallatin, anchored by Bozeman, leapfrogging Missoula County for the No. 2 spot with 118,960 people. Yellowstone County, anchored by Billings, remained the most populous with 164,731. The population of the greater Billings area is 114,532.
Gallatin’s population, which has more than doubled since 1990, increased 29,447 in the last decade. Bozeman remained the state’s fourth-largest city behind Billings, Missoula and Great Falls respectively.
Gallatin’s growth is a big reason why Montana will once again have two congressional districts. The county's growth was 31% of Montana's population increase. Which congressional district includes the state’s fastest-growing county should spark serious debate. The state's population 1,084,225, was up 94,810 from the previous Census.
“Where this ties to the congressional line is, we’re not just drawing a line for the next election, we’re drawing a congressional line for the next 10 years,” said Evan Wilson, vice president of Moore Information. Moore is a research and analysis group used by conservative campaigns in the West.
“What’s most important when we talk about the future of Montana is making sure we are equally represented, which is part of the Montana Constitution, as well as the federal laws that have come down. If you’re going to keep these districts 50-50 equal, the best way to do that going forward is to capture some of that growth that’s occurring in the state and make sure it’s represented in these districts.”
Long before the latest headcount, the growing influence of Gallatin County in Montana was obvious. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte calls Bozeman home, as does U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. Both politicians are Republican. In the 2018 race for U.S. House, the election night parties for the Democrat and Republican candidates were in Bozeman across town from each other. None of this could have been said about Gallatin County 10 years ago.
But Gallatin didn’t just produce top Republican office holders. It’s also one of the few Montana counties that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, as well as President Joe Biden in 2020. Over the last decade, Gallatin leapfrogged Yellowstone County in Democratic voters, becoming the second most Democratic county in the state, after Missoula. The raw census numbers indicate Gallatin County is almost due for three Senate seats in the Montana Legislature and six seats in the state House. Seats outside of Bozeman have favored Republicans. The greater Bozeman area is 68,891.
There’s no doubt the western portion of Montana looks different than it did in the days when Democrat Pat Williams represented the region in Congress. That was in the 1980s before Montana lost its second congressional seat in the 1990 Census.
“If you look at the lines from the old two districts, there are 200,000 more people in Pat Williams’ districts. You have to look at the numbers,” said Moffie Funk, Montanan Democratic Party executive director.
Funk points out that the potential future growth of any community is not one of the criteria that Montana’s independent political districting committees will use when drawing political lines. The commission will be attempting to avoid dividing communities into different districts.
“We can't say, ‘Oh well, Yellowstone is going to grow exponentially, or Butte. Who knows? Butte has affordable housing, has jobs. It's going to be the next town in Montana that has a growth spurt.’ You never know.”
Butte-Silver Bow, which has 35,133 people in the Census, added 933 people since 2010.
Not all of that western Montana growth has been in communities favorable to Democrats. Ravalli County, population 44,174, was home to just 11,000 the last time Montana had a western district. A reliably Republican County, Ravalli added 4,000 people in the last decade. Flathead County, population 104,357, was just 27,000 in 1990. One of the fastest growing counties in Montana, conservative Flathead County added nearly 14,000 people since 2010. Flathead County is second only to Yellowstone County for Republican votes. The population of the greater Kalispell area is 45,744.
Missoula County, 117,922, is still the most populous county West of the Continental Divide. The county, which is first for Democratic voters in Montana elections, added 8,623 people over the last decade. The greater Missoula area remains the state’s second largest community with 89,377 people.
Other slower-growing communities included Cascade County, population 84,414, which added 3,087 people over the past decade. County seat Great Falls, with a greater area population 71,839, grew by 2,596 over 10 years.
Lewis and Clark County, population 70,973, added 7,578 people since 2010. The greater Helena area, population 59,866, grew by 5,771.