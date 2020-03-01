Gianforte picks Juras as running mate

Juras, 64, brings a strong legal background to the ticket, but she also highlighted her family's long connection to the agriculture community. Speaking about her childhood growing up on the family ranch outside Conrad, Juras said she learned the value of hard work as a child.

Before Gianforte called to ask her to run with him, Juras said she told family and friends she was retiring.

“That phone call brought me out of retirement,” Juras said. “I am excited about running as his lieutenant governor to make Montana an even better last best place."

In his speech, Gianforte focused on his experience in the private sector, building a business and creating good-paying jobs. He moved to Bozeman more than two decades ago and founded RightNow Technologies, later selling the company to Oracle for $1.8 billion.

Juras said that her family illustrated one of of Gianforte’s main campaign points, that Montana exports too many of its young adults to higher-paying jobs elsewhere, but that her son recently moved back to a take a tech job in Bozeman.

"We'll jump-start the economy, create better-paying jobs, grow more opportunities here so our grand-kids can stay here," Juras said. " ... Let's all work together to solve the problems we face."