In response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) announcement the U.S. House of Representatives will consider the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Republican Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte issued the following statement Tuesday:
“After repeatedly asking her to act, I can announce today that Speaker Pelosi is finally bringing USMCA up for a vote in the U.S. House. The Trump administration did their job with this critical trade deal, and Speaker Pelosi is finally doing hers — better late than never. USMCA works for Montana and our country, securing access to our top trading partners, creating 176,000 new American jobs, and increasing ag exports by more than $2 billion. USMCA will make our already strong national economy even stronger.”
According to a report from the United States International Trade Commission, USMCA will create 176,000 new jobs, grow the U.S. economy by $68.2 billion, and increase agricultural exports by $2.2 billion.
Nearly 1,000 agricultural groups across the U.S. have endorsed USMCA, including the Montana Farm Bureau, Montana Grain Elevator Association, Montana Pork Producers Council, National Association of Wheat Growers, and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
Canada is Montana’s top trading partner. According to the U.S. Trade Representative, Montana exported $692 million in goods to Canada in 2018, representing 42% of the state’s total goods exports.