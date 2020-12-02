Gianforte returns to Washington next week

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, Montana’s governor-elect, will return to the U.S. House next week to vote on year-end major spending bills.
When the Republican arrives, there will be no office associated with Montana’s at-large district on Capitol Hill. After the general election, as Gianforte pivoted to preparing for next year, so did the House by putting departing lawmakers on notice that offices had to be cleared out for maintenance before being offered to 2021 representatives.
“He will return next week and I expect there will be a government funding vote,” said Travis Hall, Gainforte’s communications director.
Congress has until Dec. 11 to pass a continuing resolution to keep the federal government funded. There has been some talk of the COVID-19 relief bill later this month, but nothing certain. Aside from not having a Capitol Hill office, Gianforte retains all House privileges and credentials through the end of the year, House staff confirmed Wednesday.
Gianforte has been focused mainly on preparing to run the state. His term begins at the beginning of January. Congress met just five days in November, during which there were roll call votes on four bills that Gianforte didn’t participate in. Bills taken up were the National Apprenticeship Act, the Ocean Pollution Reduction II Act, the Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act and the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act. All four bills passed easily.
With no physical office in Washington D.C., all calls to Montana's congressional office are being forwarded Gianforte’s congressional district office in Helena. With only weeks remaining in 2020, Gianforte’s district congressional offices in Great Falls and Billings are open, but winding down.
