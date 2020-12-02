Gianforte returns to Washington next week

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, Montana’s governor-elect, will return to the U.S. House next week to vote on year-end major spending bills.

When the Republican arrives, there will be no office associated with Montana’s at-large district on Capitol Hill. After the general election, as Gianforte pivoted to preparing for next year, so did the House by putting departing lawmakers on notice that offices had to be cleared out for maintenance before being offered to 2021 representatives.

“He will return next week and I expect there will be a government funding vote,” said Travis Hall, Gainforte’s communications director.

Congress has until Dec. 11 to pass a continuing resolution to keep the federal government funded. There has been some talk of the COVID-19 relief bill later this month, but nothing certain. Aside from not having a Capitol Hill office, Gianforte retains all House privileges and credentials through the end of the year, House staff confirmed Wednesday.