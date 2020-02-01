Girded for a major political battle, Steve Daines faces lesser-funded upstarts

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has nearly 14 times as much cash on hand as his would-be challengers combined.

Friday’s campaign finance disclosures offered the last look at the shape of Montana’s congressional campaigns before the March 9 filing deadline. And for Daines, the reports show he’s girded for battle with a higher-profile opponent than he currently has. The $5.03 million cash in hand he reported Friday tells only half the story. The number of joint fundraising committees linked to his campaign tell the rest.

“We’ve got the momentum, resources and proven record we need to win re-election in November — regardless of who we’re up against,” said Julia Doyle, a Daines campaign spokesperson. “Sen. Daines is proud to be one of the most bipartisan and effective members in Congress who actually gets things done and delivers results for Montanans. He remains committed to working with President Trump and fighting for more jobs, less government and protecting our Montana way of life.”