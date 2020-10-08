GOP candidates tour Montana before ballots go out

Statewide candidates on the Republican ticket are making an 11-city swing through the state before ballots are mailed out Friday.

Starting in Hamilton on Wednesday, they’ll end in Dillon on Friday. The GOP candidate for every statewide office except for U.S. Senate and House were present for the Billings stop of the “Get Out the Vote” tour.

Rep. Greg Gianforte, the party’s nominee for governor, said the tour was an opportunity for voters to see the slate of candidates in person.

"It's just to kind of excite people to make sure their voice gets heard in this election," he said.

In addition to Gianforte, the tour included lieutenant governor candidate Kristen Juras, attorney general candidate Austin Knudsen, secretary of state candidate Christi Jacobsen, state auditor candidate Troy Downing and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Artnzen, who is running for re-election.

Jacobsen said she’d “always fight for your right to vote in person,” and would support voter identification and oppose automatic online voter registration.

Artnzen touted her Stars and Stripes Initiative, which is a recent fundraising effort to get an American flag for every classroom in Montana.