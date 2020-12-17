Governor bills North Dakota for lost fight over House seat

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota taxpayers are on the hook for legal expenses in Gov. Doug Burgum's failed attempt to fill a legislative seat won by a man who died before taking office.

The Republican governor's office is claiming more than $12,000 in attorney fees and court costs, according to billing records obtained by The Associated Press late Wednesday after an open records request.

The North Dakota Supreme Court in a unanimous Nov. 24 ruling said Burgum does not have the authority to appoint someone to the state House seat.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who must approve the billing, said Thursday morning that his office had not seen it yet. The funds would come out of the governor's office budget.

Stenehjem, who represented the state in lawsuit brought by Burgum, had said the governor's lawsuit "was a waste of taxpayer dollars and time."

"We are going to look at the billing," Stenehjem said, refusing to elaborate Thursday.

Burgum had argued the Constitution gave him the right to appoint someone to a state House seat that was won Nov. 3 by David Andahl even though the 55-year-old died Oct. 5 from coronavirus complications. The House district represents a sprawling rural area north of Bismarck.