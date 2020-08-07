Graybill responds to GOP attempt to boot him from the ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Democratic nominee for attorney general on Friday asked the Montana Supreme Court to toss out a Republican request to kick him off the November ballot.

Raph Graybill argued the action was improperly filed and asked the court to award him attorney fees for the process.

On Monday, the Montana Republican Party filed a petition with the Montana Supreme Court, asking it to reexamine a finding from February by the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices that Graybill met the qualifications for attorney general.

The party zeroed in on the state’s law requiring candidates for the office to have five years of legal practice and said Graybill’s work history was insufficient.

The party said Graybill’s time as a federal law clerk and as an attorney in Seattle did not count.

Graybill was admitted to the State Bar of Montana in September 2015.