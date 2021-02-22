Haaland supporters pressure Daines for confirmation

“I think the types of reforms that she is for, the level of engagement that we expect and will be required with our tribal partners is going to be unheard of and unmatched in history and I think that can be scary to Republican leaders who may not be in favor of that type of co-management, or collaboration,” said Christy Goldfuss, of the Center for American Progress. “I also think she is going to be a different leader and will not prioritize fossil fuels and fossil fuel development in a way that we have seen over the past four years. That will be scary to those who are supported by industry. And lastly, I think she recognizes that we need to change the way we manage our public lands for everyone to assure there’s more access and more equity in access to public lands.”