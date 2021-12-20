Helena's Joe Dooling running for Public Service Commission

Republican Joe Dooling of Helena will challenge former Kalispell Legislator Derek Skees in next year’s Montana Public Service Commission primary.

A Helena-area farmer and long-time GOP activist, Dooling said he got into the race after observing the recent years of scandals at the five-member PSC and concluding that someone who wanted to regulate monopolies needed to run for the job. Dooling’s wife is state Rep. Julie Dooling.

Dooling lives in PSC District 5, which stretches from Helena to Kalispell. The district’s current commissioner, Brad Johnson, was singled out in a Legislative audit of the PSC for his government travel expenses, including flying first class while a fellow commissioner flew coach at nearly a third the cost. Term limits prevent Johnson from running again.

During the same period of the legislative audit, another commissioner, Randy Pinocci, and an exempt staff member spied on another commissioner’s emails, which were released to an extreme right-wing website. There were also false reports of theft and threats to public safety, as well as documents falsified using Johnson’s signature stamp without his knowledge.