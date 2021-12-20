Helena's Joe Dooling running for Public Service Commission

Republican Joe Dooling of Helena will challenge former Kalispell Legislator Derek Skees in next year’s Montana Public Service Commission primary.
A Helena-area farmer and long-time GOP activist, Dooling said he got into the race after observing the recent years of scandals at the five-member PSC and concluding that someone who wanted to regulate monopolies needed to run for the job. Dooling’s wife is state Rep. Julie Dooling.
Dooling lives in PSC District 5, which stretches from Helena to Kalispell. The district’s current commissioner, Brad Johnson, was singled out in a Legislative audit of the PSC for his government travel expenses, including flying first class while a fellow commissioner flew coach at nearly a third the cost. Term limits prevent Johnson from running again.
During the same period of the legislative audit, another commissioner, Randy Pinocci, and an exempt staff member spied on another commissioner’s emails, which were released to an extreme right-wing website. There were also false reports of theft and threats to public safety, as well as documents falsified using Johnson’s signature stamp without his knowledge.
“What put me over the top was even after the scathing report came out about them abusing funds and flying first class, Julie and I were coming back from a fishing trip in Alaska and there’s a Public Service Commissioner sitting first class coming into Helena,” Dooling said. “It didn’t even phase him. The embarrassment didn’t even get him to move.
“It’s time for people who actually want to do this job to step up, and not ones who want to benefit from just getting a few more years in for their pensions.”
The all-Republican commission sets the electricity rates for more than 400,000 utility customers in Montana. In cases where customers are captive, meaning they must rely on one business for services like electricity, garbage or water, the commission is supposed to balance customers' right to a reasonable price and reliable service with a utility's right to a rate of return. The job pays $112,000 a year.
Dooling’s experiences with energy traces back to the early 2000s when he worked for KLJ Engineering developing infrastructure projects, including the Montana Alberta Tie Line, a 203-kilovolt transmission line that moves power between Great Falls and Lethbridge, Alberta.
Dooling has a degree in agribusiness and economics from Montana State University. He grew up on a ranch near Dillon. Any farmer with a pump in the river drawing water for irrigation consumes a lot of electricity, Dooling said. Though many famers get service from electric cooperatives, which are not regulated by the state, NorthWestern Energy and Montana Dakota Utilities are providers for several.
Dooling said farm interests aren’t discussed much by the utility commission. He would like to see those customers recognized.
“No one in agriculture is represented on the commission, even though were the biggest users of power. And we use power a little bit different than industry because of big demands in July. Not so big demand, September,” Dooling said.
One of the advantages Montana had over other states for years was cheap power, but that advantage was diminished over the last two decades, Dooling said. Important to restoring those favorable energy prices is assuring that utility customers aren’t being billed excessively, which means requiring more transparency from the utilities.
Democrat Kevin Hamm, of Helena, is also a candidate for PSC District 5.