House candidate Kathleen Williams reports record fundraising quarter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams finished her best quarter of fundraising in March, despite a month of stay-at-home orders and an economy stifled by the pandemic.

Early figures offered by campaigns Thursday showed the Bozeman Democrat raising nearly $486,000 in the first three months of the year, making the first quarter of 2020 the best three months of the campaign so far.

The Kathleen Williams Campaign announced $1.12 million cash on hand and $1.6 million raised since Williams announced her candidacy in early April 2019.

Previously, the campaigns of Williams and Republican candidate Matt Rosendale were among the top 14 best financed House races in the country for an open seat. Williams was ranked fourth for fundraising among Democrats at the end of 2019 and 10th among all candidates. Rosendale was ranked 14th among all candidates at the end of 2019. A first look at the Republican's first quarter numbers are expected to be out Monday.

National rankings won't be determined until after the April 15 deadline for quarterly campaign filings.

Democrat Tom Winter, Williams’ primary opponent, reported raising $73,554 in the first quarter and $337,037 since becoming a candidate in April 2019. The state legislator from Missoula had $87,882 on hand.