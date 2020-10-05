House candidate Williams reports strong fundraising quarter

U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams is reporting $2.3 million raised in the past three months.

The Democratic candidate reported the early numbers Monday, ahead of the Oct. 15 deadline for filing federal campaign finance reports. Williams has now raised at least $4.7 million.

Her opponent, Republican State Auditor Matt Rosendale, hasn’t released third-quarter figures yet. The announcement of fundraising numbers can be a bit of a boat race, with candidates who have done well rushing to announce a well-seeded pot.

Williams set a fundraising record in 2018 for Democrats running for U.S. House in a general election when she raised $4.1 million.

The race for Montana’s at large House seat was already one the most well-funded races for an open House seat in the United States. Williams was ranked 11th among all open-seat candidates through the second quarter of 2020. Rosendale ranked 15th during that same period.

Polls show Montana’s House race as competitive. The Cook Political Report rates the race as leaning Republican. The Economist estimates Williams' vote share at 49.3% and Rosendale’s at 50.7%.

The history of the office favors Republicans who have won the seat every cycle since 1997 with five different candidates.

This year, the seat is open. Incumbent Rep. Greg Gianforte is running for governor. Williams set the Democratic record for margin in 2018 when she won 46.2%, losing to Gianforte, who was reelected. In that same cycle, Rosendale won 46.8% of the vote in an unsuccessful challenge to incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

