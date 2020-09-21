HOUSE DISTRICT 30

CINDY PALMER
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: Great Falls
Home: Geyser
Occupation: Rancher
Family: Husband and two daughters.
Education: Bachelor's degree in English
Past employment: Special Projects for the State Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Investigator for the Attorney General Office of Consumer Protection and English teacher.
Military: N/A
Political experience: I volunteered for the 2008/2009 legislative session and in 2018/2019 session I lobbied for Montana Farmers Union.
Endorsements: N/A
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: cindypalmer1961@gmail.com
b.) Address: PO Box 41, Geyser, MT 59447
c.) Phone number: 406-735-4941
d.) Web page: None
1. Most departments function on funds they raise. For instance, Fish Wildlife and Parks, funds themselves with hunting and fishing licenses. The Attorney General prosecutes criminals and collects penalties. I would look elsewhere for solutions. Montana has a billion dollar Coal Trust Fund that pays annual dividends which fund many infrastructure needs. I would protect the principal for future generations and not raid this Trust. I would consider necessary cuts and tax increases: for example, I support a sales tax on rental cars because over 90% are to out-of-state people. Then we could reduce the pressure on property taxes.
2. For years, the Republican majority would not pass Medicaid expansion even though the federal government covered 100% of the cost. They worried we could lose funding. I felt that was a terrible argument as decisions should be made based on the current facts, not an imagined future. The Supreme Court has upheld the ACA before so I believe they will again, but if funding is eliminated then Medicaid expansion would have to be too. We would go back to where we were with uninsured people so angry that an all new solution will be demanded.
3. If the faucet is leaking I don’t spend my time trying to figure out how to fix the damages it is causing, rather, I fix the problem. My daughter is a researcher in Norway and they had their first Covid-19 case days before the USA. Norway shut their country down and Covid was nearly eliminated. Children went back to school last spring, people function normally within the country, but if she were to come visit, she would not be allowed back because Norway considers the US response too risky. I would only support liability waivers for businesses following CDC guidelines.
4. The state should support the energy export business that is booming—renewable energy. My farm sits at the base of the Spion Kop wind farm and I have installed solar power panels to power my farm yard and home. We can lament that the car put the buggy out of business or we can embrace and profit from the change. The most frightening bill in the last legislature would have allowed Northwest Energy to purchase Coalstrip for $1 as it would have made ratepayers responsible for $700 million in clean-up, repairs and updates.
5. Representative Wylie Galt only attended one Agriculture committee hearing. He led the charge to kill Country of Origin Labeling (COOL). All food, except beef and pork are labeled. Before COOL was repealed ranchers made $2.50 per pound on beef. Rep. Galt dismissed COOL’s impact on price and said the price dropped because ranchers over produced. I believe the system is broken as 4 multinational companies slaughter over 80% of all beef. COOL prevents packers from misleading consumers and underpaying producers. I will lose my election in this Republican district so let Rep. Galt know he should support COOL next time.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.