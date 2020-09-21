HOUSE DISTRICT 30

1. Most departments function on funds they raise. For instance, Fish Wildlife and Parks, funds themselves with hunting and fishing licenses. The Attorney General prosecutes criminals and collects penalties. I would look elsewhere for solutions. Montana has a billion dollar Coal Trust Fund that pays annual dividends which fund many infrastructure needs. I would protect the principal for future generations and not raid this Trust. I would consider necessary cuts and tax increases: for example, I support a sales tax on rental cars because over 90% are to out-of-state people. Then we could reduce the pressure on property taxes.

2. For years, the Republican majority would not pass Medicaid expansion even though the federal government covered 100% of the cost. They worried we could lose funding. I felt that was a terrible argument as decisions should be made based on the current facts, not an imagined future. The Supreme Court has upheld the ACA before so I believe they will again, but if funding is eliminated then Medicaid expansion would have to be too. We would go back to where we were with uninsured people so angry that an all new solution will be demanded.