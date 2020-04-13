HOUSE DISTRICT 34 Tracy Schuster

2. I’d propose replacing the progressive tax with a low flat tax that would eliminate the preferential treatment existing today~ everyone should have skin in the game.

Declining revenue from coal mining and increasing property taxes are a result of capitulating to espousers of socialism which is hostile to our nation’s core principles, whereas expanding economic opportunities, would bring much needed prosperity to alleviate financial demands on Montanans struggling with increased property taxes. I’d propose a Montana Homestead Tax Exemption for Veterans, exempting property taxes for any veteran-owned primary residence. Veterans enhance communities with their leadership skills, discipline and values.

3. Actually, I didn’t support the Federal Tobacco 21 Law. I believe it’s absurd that an 18-year-old is considered an adult, can vote, join the military, get married, pay taxes; yet cannot purchase tobacco products which the FDA had approved. If the legislature is to legislate morality, then let’s begin banning obscenity-laced music, sexually explicit movies, violent video games, pornography, alcohol ads, abortions, the super bowl half-time show, etc. Parents and community members can and should set healthy examples for our children. If we are failing to instill values during 13+ years of schooling, then we need to reassess our priorities.