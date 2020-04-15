HOUSE DISTRICT 37 Jerry Schillinger

Jerry Schillinger - R
Age and place of birth: 64
Home: Circle
Occupation: Farmer
Family: Wife, Carol, sons Brett, Alex, and Paul (deceased)
Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Montana
Past employment: CPA firms Arthur Anderson, Schell, Stephens, Riley, Huffine
Military: None
Political experience: Candidate for Senate District 19 2018
Endorsements: None
Ways voters can contact you:
Address: Box 147 Circle 59215
Phone number: 974-2478
Questions, with answers below
1) In rural Montana, government plays a big role in health care. Medicaid and Medicare spending accounts for 60% of revenue at rural hospitals. The Trump Administration says it will offer optional Medicaid block grants to states. Would you support a switch to Medicaid block grants? Please explain the reasoning behind your position.
2) Montana’s economy is changing with tourism and recreation business increasing and storefront retail losing income to online sales. Revenue from coal mining is declining. Residential property taxes in rapidly growing areas are increasing and Montanans on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up. What would you do to change Montana’s tax structure? If you prefer to leave it as is, please explain your reasoning.
3) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock imposed a 120-day ban on flavored e-cigarette products after vaping-related illnesses reached 2,500 nationwide and 54 people in 27 states, including Montana, died. During the ban, Montana vape shops have been selling a do-it-yourself vaping flavor to kids to get around the ban.Flavor bans and excise taxes have been suggested, but what should the Legislature do to address health issues related to vaping? If you support current law concerning vaping products, please explain why.
4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?
5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.
1. Rarely does one size fit all when it comes to any program. This would allow state and local people to allocate dollars more closely to the needs of the area. In all of this, we need to take a step back and assess how we are delivering health care here in Montana and try and determine if a new direction is needed. This requires input from a wide arena of people, not just political.
2. This is an even more timely question given the recent virus issue. Online shopping will accelerate even more quickly than it would have otherwise. Tax policy should not pick winners and losers but rather attempt to keep as level of economic playing field as possible. Also, any reorganization should not just be a method for increased taxation but rather true reform. Tax policy should not hinder production in our economy.
3. As I understand it, current law bans sale of vaping products to anyone under the age of 18. The law should be enforced. I don't see any reason to put a tax on it. These products actually seem to help some people stop smoking. Perhaps time will tell which is the greater evil.
4. The legislature was spot on in passing this legislation. The Montana Supreme Court did as they tend to do, and that is legislate from the bench.
School choice should be made easier, not more difficult. We all pay taxes for education in Montana. Parents and students should not be put in a box when it comes to choosing the students education. The current virus situation may underscore the importance of this even more.
5. I have heard over and over again, "Why does it take so long to get a natural resources project approved? Why do I have to spend so much time doing compliance work rather than being productive?" I am hopeful a new conservative governor and legislature will make the ability of people to produce easier and their lives more enjoyable.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.