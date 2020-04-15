HOUSE DISTRICT 37 Jerry Schillinger

5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.

1. Rarely does one size fit all when it comes to any program. This would allow state and local people to allocate dollars more closely to the needs of the area. In all of this, we need to take a step back and assess how we are delivering health care here in Montana and try and determine if a new direction is needed. This requires input from a wide arena of people, not just political.

2. This is an even more timely question given the recent virus issue. Online shopping will accelerate even more quickly than it would have otherwise. Tax policy should not pick winners and losers but rather attempt to keep as level of economic playing field as possible. Also, any reorganization should not just be a method for increased taxation but rather true reform. Tax policy should not hinder production in our economy.

3. As I understand it, current law bans sale of vaping products to anyone under the age of 18. The law should be enforced. I don't see any reason to put a tax on it. These products actually seem to help some people stop smoking. Perhaps time will tell which is the greater evil.