HOUSE DISTRICT 37

2. I believe in the private free flow of commerce and think that however we can minimize tax payer support of social programs is best. We should move to defund the state support of health care.

3. I believe that if you are a customer entering a establishment the owner has the right to say how to run his business and you how to spend your money, with that said i believe this goes unspoken therefore the patron is bound by social contract of what ever risk comes of exchange of services. That would relieve the the business owner of any liability based on existing understanding of law.

4. While working with the current workforce of the coal sector in montana I would cease in the expansion as i believe that coal and the effects coal have on the environment around it are a dying way of industry. In the modern era i believe we should focus on selling the existing energy we have based in coal to outside regions we should look at investing in diversifying our energy interests.

5. MMIW- I will work endlessly to bring awareness to the abduction of Missing and Murdered Indigienous Women.

