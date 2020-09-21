 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOUSE DISTRICT 37
special section

HOUSE DISTRICT 37

{{featured_button_text}}
Jacob Kitson

KITSON

JACOB KITSON

Political party: Libertarian

Place of birth: Bryan, Texas

Home: Terry

Occupation: Father, deacon, and political activist

Family: Wife and daughter

Education: High school and military, self taught

Past employment: Little of everything

Military: Army 2013-15

Political experience: Montana State Libertarian board member

Endorsements: N/A

Ways voters can contact you:

a.) Email: liberty4mt2020@gmail.com

b.) Address: PO Box 42, Terry, MT, 59349

c.) Phone number: 936-349-6657

d.) Web page:

1. I believe that taxation is theft. I think that we need to minimize the burden of taxes our residents own and i would work at abolishing property taxes in our state in favor of a 5% flat sales tax on all commerce in the state. We are the fourth most tourist state.

2. I believe in the private free flow of commerce and think that however we can minimize tax payer support of social programs is best. We should move to defund the state support of health care.

3. I believe that if you are a customer entering a establishment the owner has the right to say how to run his business and you how to spend your money, with that said i believe this goes unspoken therefore the patron is bound by social contract of what ever risk comes of exchange of services. That would relieve the the business owner of any liability based on existing understanding of law.

4. While working with the current workforce of the coal sector in montana I would cease in the expansion as i believe that coal and the effects coal have on the environment around it are a dying way of industry. In the modern era i believe we should focus on selling the existing energy we have based in coal to outside regions we should look at investing in diversifying our energy interests.

5. MMIW- I will work endlessly to bring awareness to the abduction of Missing and Murdered Indigienous Women.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Graybill, Knudsen duel in AG debate
406 Politics

Graybill, Knudsen duel in AG debate

  • Updated

Republican candidate Austin Knudsen was relentless in highlighting his challenger's limited experience, while Democrat Raph Graybill painted Knudsen as "dangerous" and an "extremist."

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The local health care system is remobilizing for a second wave of Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News