HOUSE DISTRICT 37

JACOB KITSON
Political party: Libertarian
Place of birth: Bryan, Texas
Home: Terry
Occupation: Father, deacon, and political activist
Family: Wife and daughter
Education: High school and military, self taught
Past employment: Little of everything
Military: Army 2013-15
Political experience: Montana State Libertarian board member
Endorsements: N/A
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: liberty4mt2020@gmail.com
b.) Address: PO Box 42, Terry, MT, 59349
c.) Phone number: 936-349-6657
d.) Web page:
1. I believe that taxation is theft. I think that we need to minimize the burden of taxes our residents own and i would work at abolishing property taxes in our state in favor of a 5% flat sales tax on all commerce in the state. We are the fourth most tourist state.
2. I believe in the private free flow of commerce and think that however we can minimize tax payer support of social programs is best. We should move to defund the state support of health care.
3. I believe that if you are a customer entering a establishment the owner has the right to say how to run his business and you how to spend your money, with that said i believe this goes unspoken therefore the patron is bound by social contract of what ever risk comes of exchange of services. That would relieve the the business owner of any liability based on existing understanding of law.
4. While working with the current workforce of the coal sector in montana I would cease in the expansion as i believe that coal and the effects coal have on the environment around it are a dying way of industry. In the modern era i believe we should focus on selling the existing energy we have based in coal to outside regions we should look at investing in diversifying our energy interests.
5. MMIW- I will work endlessly to bring awareness to the abduction of Missing and Murdered Indigienous Women.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.