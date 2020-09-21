HOUSE DISTRICT 37

2. Clearly the State isn’t going to assume a $1.4 billion program, that’s roughly $1400 for every Montanan. Expansion was not a good way to improve healthcare in the ﬁrst place, it was just another avenue to cost shift and continue to inﬂate health care costs overall. Our challenge as a society is to reconnect individuals with medical providers to gain better health care. Healthcare is an individual responsibility much like housing, food, transportation, etc., costs will be lower and outcomes will be better when we take as much interest in our healthcare as we do in other areas.

3. I’m not sure why COVlD 19 should be treated differently from other health related issues when it comes to liability lawsuits. Clearly there are no set in concrete procedures that have proven successful in the prevention of this virus so how do we mandate a certain behavior by our businesses? It really comes down primarily to individuals being aware of their own specific needs and taking the necessary precautions. There is no magic bullet and there is no reason to open up another legal pandoras box for litigation.