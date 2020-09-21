HOUSE DISTRICT 37

JERRY SCHILLINGER
Political party: Republican
Place of birth: Wolf Point, Montana
Home: Circle
Occupation: Farmer
Family: Wife, Carol; sons, Brett, Alex and Paul (deceased); three granddaughters and two grandsons
Education: Vida Elementary, Circle High School, bachelor’s degree accounting, CPA University of Montana
Past employment: Arthur Andersen CPAS, Schell Stephens Riley Huffine CPAS
Military: N/A
Political experience: SD19 candidate 2018
Endorsements: N/A
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: jerryschillinger2020@gmail.com
b.) Address: Box 147 Circle 59215
c.) Phone number: 4069742478
1. COVID-19 has hurt Montana's economy. Montana's Legislative Fiscal Division projects a 13% drop in revenue to the state general fund this ﬁscal year, while economists don’t expect a return to pre-pandemic growth levels until 2022. The current governor has suggested that reserve funding can cover the loss, though Republican leaders have called for budget cuts.
2. Clearly the State isn’t going to assume a $1.4 billion program, that’s roughly $1400 for every Montanan. Expansion was not a good way to improve healthcare in the ﬁrst place, it was just another avenue to cost shift and continue to inﬂate health care costs overall. Our challenge as a society is to reconnect individuals with medical providers to gain better health care. Healthcare is an individual responsibility much like housing, food, transportation, etc., costs will be lower and outcomes will be better when we take as much interest in our healthcare as we do in other areas.
3. I’m not sure why COVlD 19 should be treated differently from other health related issues when it comes to liability lawsuits. Clearly there are no set in concrete procedures that have proven successful in the prevention of this virus so how do we mandate a certain behavior by our businesses? It really comes down primarily to individuals being aware of their own specific needs and taking the necessary precautions. There is no magic bullet and there is no reason to open up another legal pandoras box for litigation.
4. Oregon and Washington may have to learn how to sweat, shiver and fumble in the dark like California. Markets will be the primary drivers of fuel choices in the future but citizens across the country are going to have to decide how reliable and affordable they want their energy supplies to be and vote accordingly. We should remove costly regulatory burdens where possible while promoting new technologies. Affordable energy helped America grow into a Superpower, average citizens rely on it for healthy lifestyles, it is critical for a prosperous agriculture.
5. House District 37 residents are freedom loving individuals that don’t want their government lording over them. Much of what I have outlined above encapsulates what I have heard while campaigning. The vote to approve Medicaid Expansion by our legislature and governor was a slap in the face to my district that turned it down overwhelmingly. I will vote in the legislature to promote Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.