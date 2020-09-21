HOUSE DISTRICT 40

3. This pandemic has created unforeseen damage on all fronts and businesses doing their best to mitigate injury to their patrons and employees will likely still see unfortunate outcomes. For this reason, I would support release from COVID-19 related liability with the requirement that all CDC recommendations are followed, or exemptions are approved by the local presiding public health official. In addition, healthcare providers (including volunteers helping in this time of need) should also be given malpractice protection due to new and extenuating circumstances, assuming no gross negligence or malintent.

4. It appears that market forces will soon limit coal’s viability, unless pollution concerns can be addressed with new technology. The legislature should recognize this and take measures to assist our coal-producing counties in retraining and re-employing those workers into reclamation and other energy sectors. Fortunately, Montana has the resources and character to continue to provide energy from natural gas, solar, wind, biofuels and oil and after supplying our own residents, this power can still be exported. But our Public Service Commission must allow all these different energy producers to bargain on equal footing.

5. Cattle ranchers in my district were frustrated last year when a bill re-enacting Country of Origin labeling was killed. When “COOL” was in effect – first statewide and then nationally – it identified where the animal was born and raised, benefitting both consumers and producers. But the law was repealed in 2015 under pressure from Mexico, Canada and corporate meat processors who wanted to sell cheaper imported beef. Last session, an attempt to reinstate COOL in Montana, led by the Montana Cattlemen’s Association and others, failed. I plan to work on a bipartisan bill to bring back COOL for beef and pork.

