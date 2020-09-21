HOUSE DISTRICT 40

KRIS SPANJIAN
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: Pasadena, California
Home: Blue Grama Ranch, northwest of Billings, near Molt
Occupation: Retired physician, now working part-time due to COVID pandemic
Family: Married to Ray Gilbertson
Education: Bachelor’s degree in zoology, University of California; MD, Dartmouth Medical School; residency in Anesthesiology, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center; fellowship in Critical Care Medicine, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Past employment: Intensive Care Unit physician and anesthesiologist, St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings; cared for critically ill and injured patients and their families; Clinical Faculty with the University of Washington School of Medicine and the Montana Family Medicine Residency; previously Associate Professor at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. Provided classroom and hands-on instruction to young doctors in training
Military: N/A
Political experience: Montana State Medical Board for 12 years.
Endorsements: Montana Federation of Public Employees; Montana Hospital Association; Montana 55+; Billings Education Association; Montana AFL-CIO; Doctors in Politics; Carol’s List
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: spanjian4mtleg@gmail.com
b.) Address: PO Box 21875, Billings, MT 59104
c.) Phone number: 406-861-4895
d.) Web page: spanjian4mtleg.com
1. If ever there was a time to use reserve funds, this would be it and according to the Legislative Finance Committee report, we likely have enough. With the economic downturn in the wake of this pandemic, Montanans cannot afford tax increases and the state government cannot afford tax cuts. Most of state spending goes to Health and Human Services and K – 12 Public Education - programs that already operate on slim margins. While I believe all government departments should seek innovations to improve efficiency and cut waste, we cannot cut back on essential services in this time of need.
2. If the entire ACA was repealed, complete chaos would result in the healthcare field. Hospitals and clinics have already been hit financially by this pandemic as elective procedures have been curtailed and prolonged hospitalizations of COVID patients incur uncompensated costs. Ninety percent of Medicaid expansion is funded by the federal government, bringing our federal tax dollars back to Montana, helping working families access healthcare, improving outcomes and supporting healthcare jobs. If Medicaid expansion was eliminated, Montanans would suffer, and rural communities would be disproportionately affected. I would support seeking other revenue sources to continue this program.
3. This pandemic has created unforeseen damage on all fronts and businesses doing their best to mitigate injury to their patrons and employees will likely still see unfortunate outcomes. For this reason, I would support release from COVID-19 related liability with the requirement that all CDC recommendations are followed, or exemptions are approved by the local presiding public health official. In addition, healthcare providers (including volunteers helping in this time of need) should also be given malpractice protection due to new and extenuating circumstances, assuming no gross negligence or malintent.
4. It appears that market forces will soon limit coal’s viability, unless pollution concerns can be addressed with new technology. The legislature should recognize this and take measures to assist our coal-producing counties in retraining and re-employing those workers into reclamation and other energy sectors. Fortunately, Montana has the resources and character to continue to provide energy from natural gas, solar, wind, biofuels and oil and after supplying our own residents, this power can still be exported. But our Public Service Commission must allow all these different energy producers to bargain on equal footing.
5. Cattle ranchers in my district were frustrated last year when a bill re-enacting Country of Origin labeling was killed. When “COOL” was in effect – first statewide and then nationally – it identified where the animal was born and raised, benefitting both consumers and producers. But the law was repealed in 2015 under pressure from Mexico, Canada and corporate meat processors who wanted to sell cheaper imported beef. Last session, an attempt to reinstate COOL in Montana, led by the Montana Cattlemen’s Association and others, failed. I plan to work on a bipartisan bill to bring back COOL for beef and pork.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.