HOUSE DISTRICT 40

3. I think the two legislators were right. In todays litigious society, we should be protecting our businesses. As a small business owner, I contacted my business insurance agent and our workman’s compensation representatives. Both advised we should be covered, since we had signs on the doors, plenty of disinfectant wipes and had plenty of masks for staff or customers who might want one.

4. Montana coal, oil, and gas industries generated $250 million in local and state tax revenue in 2018. We need these industries! I have been sickened to watch our current Governor turn his back on our natural resources industry, the jobs it creates and the communities it supports. We need to find the proper legal challenges to put pressure on Washington state to open coal ports under the commerce clause. Our US senators and congressman need to mandate that the federal government make Colstrip a strategic power plant. This means that it is essential to power grid reliability for national security interests.

5. Many are concerned about the constitutional & Legal authority of COVID mandates, stay at home orders, business closure orders, forced mask orders, school restrictions and eliminating school fans in the stands. I will support limiting the governor’s emergency powers to 30 days without legislative input and require county health officials to have accountability to local elected authorities.

