HOUSE DISTRICT 40

BARRY USHER
Political party: Republican
Place of birth: Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
Home: 5425 Clapper Flat Rd Laurel Montana 59044
Occupation: Business owner
Family: Wife Ann Marie, four children, Jennifer (Tom), Katie, Brian (Jamie) and Hannah and 5 grandchildren, Daniel, Reagan, Barry, Allison and James
Past employment: 26 years business owner, various businesses including computer technology, NASCAR Team, landscaping, tourism, Powersports dealerships; 14 years law enforcement
Military: U.S. Coast Guard
Political experience: Two terms Representing HD40; Vice Chairman Judiciary Committee; Health and Human Services Committee; Chairman Law and Justice Interim Committee; Criminal Justice Oversite Council; Montana Supreme Court Pretrial Diversion Advisory Committee; Vice Chairman NCSL (National Conference of State Legislators) Law, Justice and Public Safety Committee
Endorsements: National Rifle Association; Montana Shooting Sports Association; Montana Family Foundation; Families for Outdoor Recreation; Montanans for Limited Government
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: Barry4Montana@gmail.com
b.) Address: 6900 S Frontage Rd Billings Montana 59101
c.) Phone number: (406) 252-2888
d.) Web page: www.facebook.com/BarryUsherForMontana
1. The Montana Legislative Fiscal Division estimates show revenue down almost 13% in 2021 but back over pre-COVID revenue in 2022. Montanans are struggling to make ends meet during COVID. Therefore, I would NOT support raising taxes. Places to look for savings: 1) My bill from the 2017 special session implementing state employee furloughs. 2) Rightsizing our state payroll costs. 3) Cut outdated programs. 4) Eliminate waste and fraud in all state agencies. 5) Several Republican statewide elected officials have reduced their department budgets in the last 4 years. Other state agencies should do the same.
2. I did not support Medicaid Expansion in 2019. Some arguments were and still are: 1) Medicaid Expansion pays for abortions. 2) The federal government is approximately $27 trillion in debt and cannot sustain their spending. 3) Montana’s Medicaid expenses have grown approximately 27% per year for the last 16 years. 4) The medical industry should not be relying on government to subsidize their business model. 5) Montana Medicaid expansion is a sham. Hospitals tax the sick and then receive back nearly 5 times from the government the tax their patients pay.
3. I think the two legislators were right. In todays litigious society, we should be protecting our businesses. As a small business owner, I contacted my business insurance agent and our workman’s compensation representatives. Both advised we should be covered, since we had signs on the doors, plenty of disinfectant wipes and had plenty of masks for staff or customers who might want one.
4. Montana coal, oil, and gas industries generated $250 million in local and state tax revenue in 2018. We need these industries! I have been sickened to watch our current Governor turn his back on our natural resources industry, the jobs it creates and the communities it supports. We need to find the proper legal challenges to put pressure on Washington state to open coal ports under the commerce clause. Our US senators and congressman need to mandate that the federal government make Colstrip a strategic power plant. This means that it is essential to power grid reliability for national security interests.
5. Many are concerned about the constitutional & Legal authority of COVID mandates, stay at home orders, business closure orders, forced mask orders, school restrictions and eliminating school fans in the stands. I will support limiting the governor’s emergency powers to 30 days without legislative input and require county health officials to have accountability to local elected authorities.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.