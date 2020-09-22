HOUSE DISTRICT 43

2. It is utterly ridiculous to think that Montana can absorb the $800 million per year program (which covers 90,000 Montanans). The ACA was designed to essentially bribe states to expand their Medicaid programs. The federal government’s free money is very expensive, and it is a nightmare for the middleclass taxpayer who is shouldering the tax burden while simultaneously experiencing higher costs in health care and premiums. The answer is going back to the free market to ensure more choices, less expensive options, and flexibility in insurance coverage.

3. So far there has been an abundance of effort to supposedly “protect” public safety. It has come at a cost of putting people out of work, shutting down small businesses and not allowing parents to watch their kids play sports. Our rights have been trampled and our Constitution ignored. It is time that we fully open back up businesses and allow people to make choices. It is a virus. It is going to spread. Protect yourself. Protect the vulnerable populations. Businesses are not responsible for the spread of the virus and should not be held responsible.