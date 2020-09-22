HOUSE DISTRICT 43

KERRI SEEKINS-CROWE
Political party: Republican
Birth place: Hardin, Montana
Home: Billings
Occupation: Realtor
Family: I have four generation of family who live in the Heights; Husband, Michael Crowe; daughter, Ashley Crowe; son, Chandler Crowe; daughter-in-law, Hope Crowe; grandchildren: Easton and Bailey; parents: Larry and April Seekins
Education: Master’s degree in business administration
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: Kerri4MT@gmail.com
d.) Web page: KerriSeekinsCrowe.com
1. It is short-sighted to focus on the state’s budget when approximately 60% of businesses that were forced to shut down will never reopen. Small businesses and families are hurting because of the shut-down. It is imperative that we significantly trim the state’s budget and take the burden of the overgrown, bloated government programs off the backs of the people who really make this state run – the middle class and small businessmen and women. The government demanded that they make sacrifices to flatten the curve. Now it is time for the government to protect them and not the other way around.
2. It is utterly ridiculous to think that Montana can absorb the $800 million per year program (which covers 90,000 Montanans). The ACA was designed to essentially bribe states to expand their Medicaid programs. The federal government’s free money is very expensive, and it is a nightmare for the middleclass taxpayer who is shouldering the tax burden while simultaneously experiencing higher costs in health care and premiums. The answer is going back to the free market to ensure more choices, less expensive options, and flexibility in insurance coverage.
3. So far there has been an abundance of effort to supposedly “protect” public safety. It has come at a cost of putting people out of work, shutting down small businesses and not allowing parents to watch their kids play sports. Our rights have been trampled and our Constitution ignored. It is time that we fully open back up businesses and allow people to make choices. It is a virus. It is going to spread. Protect yourself. Protect the vulnerable populations. Businesses are not responsible for the spread of the virus and should not be held responsible.
4. The fastest way for Montana to kill its economy would be for us to get out of the energy business. In 2018 Montana coal, oil, and gas generated $250 million in tax revenue. Our natural resource industries are the foundation of tax revenue and jobs. Putting pressure on Washington to open back up the ports, making Colstrip a strategic power plant, and streamlining the permitting processes are essential to securing our Montana economic and energy future.
5. Montanans are concerned that one person in the state unilaterally shut down the economy. While Covid is also a concern, separation from family members, being unable to attend church, loss of jobs, and economic ruin has become a reality for many Montanans. Never again. I will do everything in my power to ensure that never again will one person in the state and in each county be able to dictate the lives of Montanans with so little guidance, so little concrete information, and so little concern for the Constitutional rights of Montanans.
