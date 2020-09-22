HOUSE DISTRICT 44

3. Any consideration of immunity from lawsuits implies compliance with an underlying standard of behavior which in this case would be compliance with well thought out and effective standards to prevent transmission of disease. If such standards could be implemented that insured public safety then I would not oppose conferring some form of immunity to compliant businesses and organizations.

4. The legislature should support innovation in the energy sector. Thermal coal is a 19th century technology that the market is rejecting. Maintaining its place in the energy mix for as long as it is feasible without major capital being invested by the State or ratepayers is reasonable. Montana should push to be an innovator in 21st century energy technologies such as wind and solar. High voltage transmission capacity should be optimized.

5. The haphazard, chaotic nature of infant and child daycare availability is an issue for many families. Paid maternal leave is sporadic. Most developed countries provide over 6 months of paid maternal leave. Six months of leave would relieve pressure on the daycare system. More resources would then be available for older children. Many mothers could return to employment and income at the pre-child level. It would promote stability within families. It would facilitate many young families having children who will be the future citizens of Montana. Cost would likely be less than current seasonal worker unemployment payments.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0