HOUSE DISTRICT 44

TERRY DENNIS
Political party: Democrat
Birth place: Huron, South Dakota
Home: Billings Heights
Occupation: Retired internal medicine physician
Family: Married to Deanna Stops Dennis; five adult daughters; 10 grandchildren.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Luther College, Decorah, Iowa; MD University of Iowa; master’s degree in public health epidemiology, University of Minnesota
Past employment: Rural and Migrant Farm Worker Community Health Center in Michigan; Hennepin County Medical Center and University of Minnesota School of Medicine; Indian Health Service; private practice of medicine, Saint Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic.
Military: None
Political experience: Board of directors National Rural Health Association; Montana Public Health Improvement task force; served on various health related boards
Endorsements: Doctors in Politics, Planned Parenthood
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: Dennis4MT@gmail.com
b.) Address: PO Box 50545, Billings, Mt 59105
c.) Phone number: 406.860.2168
d.) Web page: dennisformt.com
1. The best way to improve Revenue is to control the epidemic. I believe epidemic control will maximize the State economy. We need to learn to live with this virus through careful, coordinated epidemiology based action. Using some of the reserve to address this crisis makes sense. Any cuts in services should minimize impact on low and middle income families since they have suffered the most. Upper income families appear to have economically suffered the least so any supplemental taxes should be directed to high income taxpayers but I doubt additional taxes will be necessary if we control COVID.
2. Elimination of federal funding of Medicaid expansion would be a disaster for Montana. Consequent job losses would have a negative economic impact. Safety net health resources would have to be bolstered with the money from the State match. Costs would shift to the insured and those without insurance would likely be bankrupted. Since many on Medicaid expansion are working poor, it would further destabilize their families and their communities. I doubt there would be a political consensus to enter the working poor into employer based insurance or support State taxes to supplant the Federal component.
3. Any consideration of immunity from lawsuits implies compliance with an underlying standard of behavior which in this case would be compliance with well thought out and effective standards to prevent transmission of disease. If such standards could be implemented that insured public safety then I would not oppose conferring some form of immunity to compliant businesses and organizations.
4. The legislature should support innovation in the energy sector. Thermal coal is a 19th century technology that the market is rejecting. Maintaining its place in the energy mix for as long as it is feasible without major capital being invested by the State or ratepayers is reasonable. Montana should push to be an innovator in 21st century energy technologies such as wind and solar. High voltage transmission capacity should be optimized.
5. The haphazard, chaotic nature of infant and child daycare availability is an issue for many families. Paid maternal leave is sporadic. Most developed countries provide over 6 months of paid maternal leave. Six months of leave would relieve pressure on the daycare system. More resources would then be available for older children. Many mothers could return to employment and income at the pre-child level. It would promote stability within families. It would facilitate many young families having children who will be the future citizens of Montana. Cost would likely be less than current seasonal worker unemployment payments.
