HOUSE DISTRICT 44

LARRY BREWSTER
Political party: Republican
Place of birth:
Home: Billings Heights
Occupation: Retired from Northwestern Energy
Family: Married 47 years, two grown children
Education: Electronics communications and Industrial electrician votek at Idaho State University
Past employment: Northwestern Energy 35 years
Military: U.S. Army 1969 to 1972
Political experience: Six Years Billings School board, 11 Years on Billings City Council
Endorsements: Montana Shooting Sports, Montana Family Foundation, Public Employees association.
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: Larry05@bresnan.net
b.) Address:1216 Babcock Blvd, Billings, MT 59105
c.) Phone number: 406-670-0929
d.) Web page:larrybrewstermt.com
1. No on the tax increases. If cuts are needed it would be non-essential services first, then others as needed. I don’t intend to cut state taxes in the next budget if revenues are down. Cutting taxes depends on where the revenues come in.
2. Montana doesn’t have the ability that the federal government does to manufacture cash. That they can just print more money or worse, more digital cash. We actually have to have the money to do things, I can’t see Montana’s citizens wanting large tax increases to keep that program afloat. I think those who would want those large increases would likely have to reduce spending on other programs to continue this one. We may have to reconsider how far we could spread the original Medicaid program.
3. I could see some protection except for gross negligence or criminal acts.
4. The energy economy is very important in eastern Montana, the loss of coal fired generation plants both in Montana and the west coasts creates a number of problems for energy providers. No electric grid can function properly without anchor plants to deal with the variable nature of wind and solar. The cutback in oil production creates doubt about the long-term price of natural gas and its availability. We need reliability from our energy suppliers, everyone wants their lights to come on when they throw the switch. The legislature can help by providing the PSC with rules that make reliability a priority at reasonable prices. But considering coal as an option until the reliability of alternatives is real and the prices are affordable.
5. I think the greatest issue is tax reform. We need take the tax system that has been modified at the edges for years and reform it in a way that provides for simplicity and transparency in how and where we collect taxes and make it easier to see how their spent. This is a long-term project but it needs to be done. I would to at least try to get it considered for an interim study.
