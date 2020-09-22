HOUSE DISTRICT 44

1. No on the tax increases. If cuts are needed it would be non-essential services first, then others as needed. I don’t intend to cut state taxes in the next budget if revenues are down. Cutting taxes depends on where the revenues come in.

2. Montana doesn’t have the ability that the federal government does to manufacture cash. That they can just print more money or worse, more digital cash. We actually have to have the money to do things, I can’t see Montana’s citizens wanting large tax increases to keep that program afloat. I think those who would want those large increases would likely have to reduce spending on other programs to continue this one. We may have to reconsider how far we could spread the original Medicaid program.

3. I could see some protection except for gross negligence or criminal acts.