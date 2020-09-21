HOUSE DISTRICT 46

3. I would support such legislation, but I favor a narrowly-tailored exception that would preclude immunity for grossly negligent or reckless conduct that caused an injury. I would not favor conditioning the waiver based upon certain factors, which would be impractical to establish as a one-size fits all approach.

4. Montana’s tax revenues make it clear that natural resource development is not occurring at levels previously observed. Montana is still the Treasure State. We have little control over markets outside of Montana, but we should be committed to meeting demand for energy and minerals through development of our natural resources. Montanans benefit from jobs created by mining and electrical generation, and state and local government utilize tax revenues from these operations to fund government and non-profits. The Legislature must create an appropriate regulatory climate to incentivize natural resource development, but it is not the function of government to create markets.

5. Constituents have questioned whether there is meaningful oversight of state agencies and their programs by the Legislature. After a term in the Legislature, my answer is no. I have found the Montana Legislature to be the opposite of Congress. Congress spends little time legislating and focuses on oversight of federal executive branch agencies. In Montana, legislators are fully engaged in developing and passing bills, but do little to monitor and evaluate executive branch agencies during and after the legislative meets. I will work to create an oversight role for the budget committees in the interim.

