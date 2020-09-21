HOUSE DISTRICT 46

BILL MERCER
Political party: Republican
Place of birth: Billings
Home: Billings
Occupation: Attorney, Holland & Hart LLP
Family: Married to Marci; we have two children.
Education: Billings Public Schools; bachelor's degree University of Montana, 1986; master's degree, Harvard University (John F. Kennedy School of Government), 1988; J.D., George Mason University School of Law, 1993.
Past employment: United States Attorney, District of Montana (2001-2009); Acting Associate Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice (2006-2007); Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice (2005-2006); Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Montana (1994-2001); Senior Policy Analyst, Office of Policy Development, U.S. Department of Justice (1989-1994); Presidential Management Intern, Revenue Estimating Division, U.S. Department of the Treasury (1988-1989).
Military: N/A
Political experience: Montana House of Representatives (2019-2020); Montana Board of Crime Control (2001-2004)
Endorsements: Montana Family Foundation; Montana Shooting Sports Association
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: bill.mercer@mtleg.gov
b.) Address: P.O. Box 2118, Billings, MT 59103
c.) Phone number: (406) 698-1671
d.) Web page: www.mercerforlegislature.com
1. The current revenue forecast suggests that Montana’s current government spending levels will be unsustainable in Fiscal Year 2022. Although the forecast could either worsen or improve, the Legislature will decide whether to raise taxes and fees to cover existing levels of spending or cut government spending. A strength of Montana’s Constitution is its requirement that the budget be balanced. As a limited government conservative, I would first look for ways to reduce state spending and programs. I served on the Appropriations Committee in the 2019 session. From that experience, I remain convinced that spending may be reduced to address shortfalls.
2. When Congress passed the ACA (Obamacare) in 2010 over the objection of every Republican, the individual mandate, not Medicaid Expansion, got all the attention. Ten years later, Montana has over 82,000 citizens covered by Medicaid Expansion. If the Supreme Court invalidates the ACA, Montana could not afford to maintain the program. The federal government is paying 90% of the costs, but Montana’s costs exceed $ 250 million annually. Medicaid Expansion is another example of Congress increasing spending that is unsustainable. It is not unrealistic to assume that Montana could return to its pre-Obamacare Medicaid program (without Medicaid Expansion).
3. I would support such legislation, but I favor a narrowly-tailored exception that would preclude immunity for grossly negligent or reckless conduct that caused an injury. I would not favor conditioning the waiver based upon certain factors, which would be impractical to establish as a one-size fits all approach.
4. Montana’s tax revenues make it clear that natural resource development is not occurring at levels previously observed. Montana is still the Treasure State. We have little control over markets outside of Montana, but we should be committed to meeting demand for energy and minerals through development of our natural resources. Montanans benefit from jobs created by mining and electrical generation, and state and local government utilize tax revenues from these operations to fund government and non-profits. The Legislature must create an appropriate regulatory climate to incentivize natural resource development, but it is not the function of government to create markets.
5. Constituents have questioned whether there is meaningful oversight of state agencies and their programs by the Legislature. After a term in the Legislature, my answer is no. I have found the Montana Legislature to be the opposite of Congress. Congress spends little time legislating and focuses on oversight of federal executive branch agencies. In Montana, legislators are fully engaged in developing and passing bills, but do little to monitor and evaluate executive branch agencies during and after the legislative meets. I will work to create an oversight role for the budget committees in the interim.
