HOUSE DISTRICT 46

ZACH LADSON
Political party: Democrat
Place of Birth: Billings
Home: Billings
Occupation: Self-employed, equal member in Nerd Rager LLC, a game and hobby store.
Family: Married to Kayla Ladson (formerly Corcoran); 14-year-old son; two corgis; one terrier mix, and a cat. We consider my son’s mother, Kelsey Greenfield, and his half-brother part of our family.
Education: Bachelor's degree in network management, majoring in Cisco Systems.
Past employment: While in college in Denver, I worked for an ISP/MSP named Microtech-tel (MTT). I traveled around the U.S. designing, configuring, and installing medium to small size business networks, including the Girl Scouts of Colorado and a school district in Ohio. After college I moved back to Billings and worked remotely with MTT, now New Cloud Networks, driving to and from Salt Lake City every Sunday. I eventually started working on the Network Team at Billings Clinic before leaving to start my own company.
Military: N/A
Political experience: This is my first time running for office.
Endorsements: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: zladson@zachladson.com
b.) Address: 500 19th St. W. Billings, MT 59102
c.) Phone number: 406-208-4496
d.) Web page: http://zachladson.com
1. If we are able to cover it, why make cuts? People are already out of work, and cuts to services will only add to that. The same goes for raising taxes--everyone is hurting and trying to make ends meet, so raising taxes is also not good. Is this not the exact type of situation for which we have reserve funding? We can rebuild reserve funds on the other side of this pandemic. And please wear a mask, so we end this sooner and decrease the impact to Montanans. We can fight this, together, as a community.
2. I am not comfortable speculating about the outcome of a yet-to-be-decided Supreme Court case or the actions of Congress regarding the ACA or Medicaid funding. Medicaid expansion is valuable to many Montanans, and I will do everything in power to keep vulnerable Montanans covered.
3. Businesses that are doing their best to enforce public health guidance and mandates should receive immunity from liability lawsuits regarding the spread of COVID-19. Those businesses who are not enforcing the mask mandate, are consistently over capacity, etc. should not receive such immunity. The only way Montana returns to normal is to control the spread, and the only way to do that is to follow public health guidance, even if it changes month-to-month or day-to-day. It can be frustrating watching the scientific process unfold in realtime, but that doesn’t make it any less valid.
4. Clean energy. Montana, our country, and private enterprise must accept that clean energy is the future. I will work with environmental science gurus to determine the best course of action to balance the adjustments needed to bring clean energy right alongside coal, working towards making the switch to 100% clean energy.
5. Prior to the recent Supreme Court decision, LGBTQ individuals could be fired and evicted for who they are or who they love in many states, including Montana. The driving force behind my decision to run is that we seem to have forgotten that people are people. "… all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” The Declaration of Independence says so much about who we, as a country, aspire to be, and we must move toward ensuring equality for all people.
