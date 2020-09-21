HOUSE DISTRICT 46

Endorsements: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: 500 19th St. W. Billings, MT 59102

c.) Phone number: 406-208-4496

1. If we are able to cover it, why make cuts? People are already out of work, and cuts to services will only add to that. The same goes for raising taxes--everyone is hurting and trying to make ends meet, so raising taxes is also not good. Is this not the exact type of situation for which we have reserve funding? We can rebuild reserve funds on the other side of this pandemic. And please wear a mask, so we end this sooner and decrease the impact to Montanans. We can fight this, together, as a community.

2. I am not comfortable speculating about the outcome of a yet-to-be-decided Supreme Court case or the actions of Congress regarding the ACA or Medicaid funding. Medicaid expansion is valuable to many Montanans, and I will do everything in power to keep vulnerable Montanans covered.