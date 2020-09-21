HOUSE DISTRICT 47

KATHY KELKER
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio
Home: 2438 Rimrock Road, Billings
Occupation: Retired teacher and non—profit director
Family: Paul H. Kelker, MD (husband); Stephen, Matt, Sara (Ron), and Christopher (adult children); Marissa, Ellie, Zoe, Cody, Iris, Ivy and Julian (grandchildren)
Education: Bachelor's in English summa cum laude (Hiram College); master's degree in special educaiton with high honors (Montana State University-Billings); EdD adult education with specialization in special education (Montana State University-Bozeman)
Past employment: Program coordinator, shared ministry, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd; executive director of Billings Head Start, Inc.; assistant professor of special education, MSU-Billings; executive director of Parents, Let’s Unite for Kids; special education consultant teacher, Yellowstone West; Special Services Cooperative (Laurel, Montana)
Military: N/A
Political experience: Billings Public Schools trustee (1983-1993 and 2000-2006); Representative in Montana Legislature, HD 47, 2014-16, 2016-2018, 2018-2020
Endorsements: AFL-CIO; Sportsmen Alliance; Billings Education Association; Montana Conservation Voters
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: Kathy.Kelker@mtleg.gov
b.) Address: P.O. Box 20254, Billings, MT 59104-1535
c.) Phone number: 406-698-5610
d.) Web page: https://votekathykelker.com
1. As the Legislature faces shortfalls in revenue, the easy approach is to look at reductions in services. But relying solely on widespread budget cuts will harm residents and businesses that need immediate assistance. In addition, severe cuts could reduce demand in the economy and potentially prolong the state’s economic recovery. Instead of using spending cuts exclusively, a better approach is to balance a number of strategies; such as, seeking efficiencies, using all available resources (e.g., federal dollars), scrutinizing spending, improving collections, prioritizing basic services, raising some fees or taxes, and paying close attention to how choices will affect the recovery.
2. If the federal government stopped paying 90% of the Medicaid Expansion cost, the Legislature could not pick up that cost—about $600 million per year. Nearly one in ten Montanans would no longer have health insurance. For patients, this would mean limited access to preventative care and treatment for chronic illnesses. For the state’s economy, it would result in a loss of 7,500 jobs and between $385 million in income annually. Clinics and hospitals would see a rise in charity care, and the loss of income to rural critical care hospitals could result in closing their doors.
3. Understandably, business owners, workers and customers are concerned about potential liabilities as businesses open up and employees return to work. General liability insurance policies cover illnesses, but do require businesses to take proper precautions. To be safe, businesses should strive to follow public health guidelines. In Billings we are fortunate the Chamber of Commerce took the lead in developing Open and Safe Business Restart that provides information for implementing COVID-19 guidelines. Particularly helpful are suggestions for safety measures for businesses in the same industry. I don’t think the legislature needs to interfere with local projects that are helping businesses recover.
4. The economic impacts of decline in coal production in Montana are significant. A study by University of Montana indicates the state would lose 3,000 jobs and $80 million in revenues yearly between 2028 and 2043. Of course, in the near future there will be demand for coal in the U.S. and Asia, but that demand is predicted to diminish as nations move away from carbon-emitting coal. The Legislature needs to prepare the economy for reductions in coal exports and to support a other energy sources, including natural gas and renewable energy resources like wind, solar, small hydro, and low-emission biomass.
5. My constituents express frustration concerning the cost of prescription drugs. The reason medications are so expensive is that the United States has no government panel that negotiates drug prices. There are thousands of health insurance plans across the country. Each plan has to negotiate separately its price with drug-makers. One avenue to reduce cost is to identify the role pharmacy benefits managers play. PBMs negotiate price discounts from retail pharmacies and rebates from pharmaceutical manufacturers. I have a bill requiring PBMs operating in Montana to provide an annual report of how drug rebates are shared with patients.
