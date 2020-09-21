HOUSE DISTRICT 47

3. Understandably, business owners, workers and customers are concerned about potential liabilities as businesses open up and employees return to work. General liability insurance policies cover illnesses, but do require businesses to take proper precautions. To be safe, businesses should strive to follow public health guidelines. In Billings we are fortunate the Chamber of Commerce took the lead in developing Open and Safe Business Restart that provides information for implementing COVID-19 guidelines. Particularly helpful are suggestions for safety measures for businesses in the same industry. I don’t think the legislature needs to interfere with local projects that are helping businesses recover.

4. The economic impacts of decline in coal production in Montana are significant. A study by University of Montana indicates the state would lose 3,000 jobs and $80 million in revenues yearly between 2028 and 2043. Of course, in the near future there will be demand for coal in the U.S. and Asia, but that demand is predicted to diminish as nations move away from carbon-emitting coal. The Legislature needs to prepare the economy for reductions in coal exports and to support a other energy sources, including natural gas and renewable energy resources like wind, solar, small hydro, and low-emission biomass.

5. My constituents express frustration concerning the cost of prescription drugs. The reason medications are so expensive is that the United States has no government panel that negotiates drug prices. There are thousands of health insurance plans across the country. Each plan has to negotiate separately its price with drug-makers. One avenue to reduce cost is to identify the role pharmacy benefits managers play. PBMs negotiate price discounts from retail pharmacies and rebates from pharmaceutical manufacturers. I have a bill requiring PBMs operating in Montana to provide an annual report of how drug rebates are shared with patients.

