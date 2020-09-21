HOUSE DISTRICT 47

2. The Governor created economic downturn will substantially increase those eligible for Medicaid. The next legislative session must deal with this challenge whether it is exacerbated by the collapse of ACA or not. For years Medicaid spending and dependency has grown. This was never the intent of the original Medicaid program.

It is painfully obvious “tax and spend” solutions don’t reduce the need, but rather increase the need, for Medicaid. The answer to this Medicaid challenge is to kick the economy into high gear, create jobs and work ourselves out of the mess…not tax ourselves into a bigger mess.

3. Like most flus, we are dealing with an airborne virus which travels with air movement. It is our responsibility to learn about the virus, our responsibility to know if we are part of the “at risk” population, and our decision to assume the risk of working with others. It is not the responsibility of our employer to hide us in a cocoon away from all harm. Our country promises freedom and opportunity. With such freedom comes great responsibility. The opportunities we choose always come with risk. The choice is our decision and it is our responsibility to shoulder the risk.