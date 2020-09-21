HOUSE DISTRICT 47

TJ SMITH
Political party: Republican
Place of birth: Livingston, Montana
Home: Billings
Occupation: Retired
Family: My wife, Leigh, married for 42 years. We have two children, both married, and two grandchildren.
Education: Bachelor's degree, math-economics minor, geology Rocky Mountain College
Past employment: Morrison Knudsen Corp.; Superior Welding Supplies; Superior Archery
Military: N/A
Political experience: N/A
Endorsements: N/A
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: tjsmithd47@gmail.com
b.) Address: 2238 Ridgeview Drive, Billings, MT 59105
c.) Phone number: 406-690-5676
d.) Web page: TJSmith4Montana.com
1. Because the Governor’s COVID orders created major revenue shortfalls the next biennium will be fraught with very tough decisions. While spending cuts are a short term solution, the long term solution is to kick the economy into high gear. The longest lasting, most efficient way to do this is deregulation. Imagine deregulation reestablishing opportunity for all…opportunity which creates new small businesses fueling job growth. This looming budget crisis happens to be the perfect opportunity for us to stop robbing from the next generation. Now is the perfect time to begin the task of leaving our children a manageable future.
2. The Governor created economic downturn will substantially increase those eligible for Medicaid. The next legislative session must deal with this challenge whether it is exacerbated by the collapse of ACA or not. For years Medicaid spending and dependency has grown. This was never the intent of the original Medicaid program.
It is painfully obvious “tax and spend” solutions don’t reduce the need, but rather increase the need, for Medicaid. The answer to this Medicaid challenge is to kick the economy into high gear, create jobs and work ourselves out of the mess…not tax ourselves into a bigger mess.
3. Like most flus, we are dealing with an airborne virus which travels with air movement. It is our responsibility to learn about the virus, our responsibility to know if we are part of the “at risk” population, and our decision to assume the risk of working with others. It is not the responsibility of our employer to hide us in a cocoon away from all harm. Our country promises freedom and opportunity. With such freedom comes great responsibility. The opportunities we choose always come with risk. The choice is our decision and it is our responsibility to shoulder the risk.
4. A voter told me the general populace has bought into the lies of the environmentalists and we should simply let them live with the truth. A snapshot of the blackouts California has shows us where this leads. As a state and as a nation, I don’t believe any of us want the California model to be our future. However, this may well be our future. You see, you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink. The silent majority apparently chooses complacency and to be led by the nose ring like a bull to slaughter.
5. We are losing our Montana values! Specific examples given were HB146 and SB354. HB146 was to stop sanctuary cities in Montana. “We are for legal immigration. We want law abiding citizens in Montana.” This is straight forward, yet most Democrats voted against the bill and Bullock vetoed the bill.SB354, "Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act,” speaks for itself. One lady stated it best, “Once a baby is born ‘choice’ no longer exists.” I didn’t find one person believing in taking a life after birth. It’s unimaginable that Governor Bullock would even think about vetoing this bill, yet he did.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.