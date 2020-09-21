HOUSE DISTRICT 48

3. We do not allow businesses and/or employers immunity from liability for other forms of safety and life-threatening practices so we should not approach covid-19 any differently. If the refineries can follow far more burdensome safety requirements to keep their workers alive and safe from fire, deadly gases and toxins, then other businesses can certainly require masks and social distancing. It is not difficult and the sooner and more thoroughly we follow the guidelines the sooner we can get back to normal. Thank you to all who have followed and enforced the Governor’s safety protocols.

4. The legislature should support sustainable, clean energy like wind, solar, and hydro and implement net metering and continue to fight Northwest Energy’s attempt to monopolize and prioritize their shareholders at the expense of Montana’s utility rate payers. Two years of record setting California fire seasons have proven climate change is destroying our environment and our health and it will continue to get worse until we change to more environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-effective sources of energy.

5. Diabetes is a growing problem in Montana with children the fastest growing demographic at risk for Type 2 diabetes. At the same time Insulin prices have been skyrocketing and during a pandemic and growing economic hardship, they are creating an even bigger burden for those who rely on it to stay alive and healthy. That’s why I am working with the American Diabetes Association and other statewide stakeholders to pass legislation that would cap out of pocket costs for insulin at $35 in the state of Montana.

