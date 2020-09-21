HOUSE DISTRICT 48

JESSICA KARJALA
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: Denver, Colorado; raised in Geyser, Montana
Home: Billings
Occupation: Legislator, consultant, volunteer
Family: Husband, Jon Kosovich; daughters, Kaitlin Baretta and Josie Baretta; stepsons, Caden Kosovich, Jarek Kosovich and Bowen Kosovich; grandson, Stanley Medlinsky
Education: Bachelor's degree in English literature, University of Montana; minor curriculum Spanish and nonprofit administration
Past employment: Advocate and benefits planner, residential property business owner, marketing director, finance and investment
Military: N/A
Political experience: Montana House of Representatives 2015-current; campaign volunteer; Move On volunteer; founder local chapter Coffee Party
Endorsements: Montana AFL-CIO - American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, MFPE - Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana Rural Voters, Montana 55+ Action Fund, BEA - Billings Education Association, Montana Sportsmen’s Alliance, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Billings Association of Realtors, Local 30 Pipefitters Union, Carol’s List, MCV - Montana Conservation Voters
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: Jessica.karjala@gmail.com
b.) Address:
c.) Phone number: (406) 672-8681
1. I don’t support increasing taxes, nor do I support a flat sales tax. However, because Montana already runs one of the leanest governments in the US and because the 2017 session proved we cannot cut further without risking peoples’ lives, we must develop new sources of revenue and diversify revenue collection. By taxing people from out of state who come to Montana for travel and/or to purchase a second home and tapping into app and web economies and legalizing and taxing marijuana, we can stem any potential shortfalls and avoid harming the hard working people of Montana.
For transparency and accountability in Montana government spending see the Montana Checkbook Accounts Payable website at: https://dataportal.mt.gov/t/DOASITSDDataPortalPub/views/SABHRSCheckbookAccountsPayable/AccountPayableDashboard?:embed=y&:showAppBanner=false&:showShareOptions=true&:display_count=no&:showVizHome=no
2. Montana Medicaid Expansion has proven to be incredibly popular because lives, jobs and many Montana industries depend upon it. The bottom line is that if federal funding for Medicaid Expansion is lost, we cannot make up for the loss of funding at the state level. Montana simply does not have enough taxpayers as it is to sufficiently funds services and programs within our current tax system and unless we were to dramatically overhaul our entire system we would not be able to make up for the loss of federal funding to sustain Medicaid Expansion.
3. We do not allow businesses and/or employers immunity from liability for other forms of safety and life-threatening practices so we should not approach covid-19 any differently. If the refineries can follow far more burdensome safety requirements to keep their workers alive and safe from fire, deadly gases and toxins, then other businesses can certainly require masks and social distancing. It is not difficult and the sooner and more thoroughly we follow the guidelines the sooner we can get back to normal. Thank you to all who have followed and enforced the Governor’s safety protocols.
4. The legislature should support sustainable, clean energy like wind, solar, and hydro and implement net metering and continue to fight Northwest Energy’s attempt to monopolize and prioritize their shareholders at the expense of Montana’s utility rate payers. Two years of record setting California fire seasons have proven climate change is destroying our environment and our health and it will continue to get worse until we change to more environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-effective sources of energy.
5. Diabetes is a growing problem in Montana with children the fastest growing demographic at risk for Type 2 diabetes. At the same time Insulin prices have been skyrocketing and during a pandemic and growing economic hardship, they are creating an even bigger burden for those who rely on it to stay alive and healthy. That’s why I am working with the American Diabetes Association and other statewide stakeholders to pass legislation that would cap out of pocket costs for insulin at $35 in the state of Montana.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.