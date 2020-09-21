HOUSE DISTRICT 48

LEIGH VERRILL-RHYS
Political party: Republican
Place of birth: Lewiston, Maine
Home: Billings
Occupation: Writer, website developer, chief finance officer
Family: Husband; three sons; six grandchildren
Education: Master's degree, post-grad business marketing and finance
Past employment: Currently employed by Stock Market Analyst & Newsletter Publication
Military: N/A
Political experience: N/A
Endorsements: N/A
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: leigh4mt-hd48@outlook.com
b.) Address: P O Box 23313, Billings, Montana 59104
c.) Phone number:
d.) Web page: https://leighformontana.com/contact/
1.
Because Montana’s Constitution requires a balanced budget, shifting costs to reserve funding is one way of meeting the constitutional obligation of the state legislature. Under the circumstances of the COVID-19 impact on the state’s economy, it is the responsibility of the legislature to make adjustments to spending but not necessarily at the expense of fiscal reserves. As a homeowner and employee, I also must make such adjustments though obviously on a much smaller scale. I see no reason for state government to shirk its fiscal responsibility, once again putting the onus on the taxpayer. Montana’s Constitution requires a balanced budget.
2. Medicaid expansion is an example of a government-run program gone wild. Like government-run/taxpayer-funded Healthcare, there is no will or mechanism to prevent a continuance in expansion to cover the needs of an ever-increasing populace that embraces dependency. During my years living overseas, I experienced a system of socialized medicine which sometimes led to delays in treatment, occasionally denial of service as well as the deterioration of personal responsibility. Cost to Montana taxpayers of Medicaid is $1.9 Billion per year, with no limit to the programs that are/will be included. A free society cannot afford to fund healthcare for the able-bodied.
3. Montana cannot have a robust economy without employers’ ability to open their businesses. Personal responsibility plays a significant role in the health and well-being of all individuals. Exemption from liability should not exclude responsibility on the part of all participants in transactions in which there is social contact. If employers provide protections for employees, employees take responsibility for their own safety and that of customers, and customers take responsibility for their own and others’ safety, there should be no need for exemption from liability. We cannot always depend on the best behavior of others, employers and employees should be granted protections.
4. Montana’s natural resources are this state’s treasure. Pulling out of fossil fuel production would be a foolish step based on the highly contentious opinion that such resources are contributing to an equally contentious theory of CO2 causing “existential” damage to Earth’s environment.
Montana coal, oil, and gas generated $250 million in local and state tax revenue in 2018. Wind generated about $8.5 million in local tax revenue. Pressuring Washington state to open their coal ports under the commerce clause as they are prohibiting interstate and international commerce by closing ports to coal exports is one answer.
5. Many of the voters I have spoken with in Montana House District 48 have expressed concern about the increase in drug addiction in conjunction with homelessness and their impact on the quality of life of other citizens. Currently, Billings’ City Council seems to be following the example of cities that assist addicts by providing “safe” injection sites and turn a blind eye on the homeless population instead of confronting the underlying causes of both as well as drug dealing and trafficking which, in turn, cause the increasing levels of property and violent crime.
