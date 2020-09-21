HOUSE DISTRICT 48

Because Montana’s Constitution requires a balanced budget, shifting costs to reserve funding is one way of meeting the constitutional obligation of the state legislature. Under the circumstances of the COVID-19 impact on the state’s economy, it is the responsibility of the legislature to make adjustments to spending but not necessarily at the expense of fiscal reserves. As a homeowner and employee, I also must make such adjustments though obviously on a much smaller scale. I see no reason for state government to shirk its fiscal responsibility, once again putting the onus on the taxpayer. Montana’s Constitution requires a balanced budget.

2. Medicaid expansion is an example of a government-run program gone wild. Like government-run/taxpayer-funded Healthcare, there is no will or mechanism to prevent a continuance in expansion to cover the needs of an ever-increasing populace that embraces dependency. During my years living overseas, I experienced a system of socialized medicine which sometimes led to delays in treatment, occasionally denial of service as well as the deterioration of personal responsibility. Cost to Montana taxpayers of Medicaid is $1.9 Billion per year, with no limit to the programs that are/will be included. A free society cannot afford to fund healthcare for the able-bodied.